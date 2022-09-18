Live updates: Will the Patriots avoid an 0-2 start? Follow along as they take on the Steelers.

Mac Jones missed Thursday’s practice with an illness unrelated to the back injury he suffered at the end of Sunday’s game. The second-year quarterback will need to navigate an offense low on weapons, as RB/WR Ty Montgomery went on injured reserve this week, leaving just three running backs on the roster — Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and rookie Pierre Strong Jr.

We’ll find out at 1 p.m. ET, when New England kicks off against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The game will be broadcast on CBS and you can listen locally on 98.5.

Can the Patriots avoid their first 0-2 start since 2001? Can they rebound from a difficult season opening loss to the Dolphins?

We’ll be offering live news and analysis throughout. Follow along.

A few pregame betting notes — 11:30 a.m.

▪ Today’s game is the first 1 p.m. kickoff between these two teams since 1998. It breaks a streak of 16 Pats-Steelers contests starting at 4:25 or later.

▪ It’s the first Pittsburgh-New England game since December 6, 1998, that does not feature either Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. That game was Drew Bledsoe against Kordell Stewart; the Patriots won, 23-9, and Bledsoe threw for 327 yards in the victory. (Patriots starter Mac Jones was three months old when that game happened.)

▪ According toBet Online, the Steelers are among the three most-wagered underdogs this week. As of Friday, the line was New England -2.5, but 66 percent of bets were on Pittsburgh. In addition, the game is the most-wagered under. The initial number was set at 40.5, and 81 percent of the wagers are on the under. (We’ll have a few more betting notes shortly.)

Give us your predictions — 11:22 a.m.

How many snaps will Kendrick Bourne get? — 11:20 a.m.

Bourne notably played just two snaps in the Patriots’ loss last week.

The Twitterati thinks he’ll end up with at least 11. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Five numbers to watch — 11:15 a.m.

• Patriots coach Bill Belichick enters Sunday’s game with 321 career wins — 290 in the regular season and 31 in the postseason. He’s third on the all-time list for regular-season wins, behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318). If you including playoff victories in the all-time, a victory today against the Steelers would put him two behind Halas (318 regular-season wins and six playoff wins), 324 to 322.

• Mac Jones needs 263 passing yards to move past Hugh Millen (4,276) into seventh place in franchise history.

• Damien Harris needs three rushing touchdowns to become the 14th Patriots player to reach 20 career rushing touchdowns.

• Today marks Devin McCourty’s 190th regular season game--he’ll move past Tedy Bruschi for sole possession of ninth place on the franchise all-time list of games played.

• Nick Folk has made 55 straight field goals under 50 yards, the second-longest streak in history behind the 56 straight from Ryan Succop (2014-17).

Pregame reading list — 11:10 a.m.

Welcome back to football!

It’s Week 2, and Patriots-Steelers, live from Acrisure Stadium. (I know … that sounds weird.)

New England is looking to bounce back from a loss in the opener to Miami, while Pittsburgh is looking to improve to 2-0 after the Steelers upended the defending AFC champions from Cincinnati last week. (Something to keep in mind, Patriots fans: no team that started 0-2 last season made the playoffs.)

Keep it here all afternoon long, as we’ll have all your updates: pregame news and notes, in-game updates and analysis, and plenty of postgame action. CUE THE BAND.

