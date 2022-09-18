Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts Nos. 58 and 59, pulling within two of Roger Maris’ American League mark

Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg in 1938 and matched by the Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998.

Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York (88-58), which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5½-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East.

Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Brewers, 12-8, on Sunday in Milwaukee.

Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge leads the major leagues in homers and RBIs (127). His .3162 batting average is just behind AL leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164.

Milwaukee (78-68) dropped two games behind San Diego, which played later Sunday, for the third and last NL wild card.

Judge’s homers totaled 857 feet. His first came on a sinker with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive into the right field second deck left the bat at 112 mph. In the seventh, Judge pulled a slider with a 1-2 count for a 443-foot shot to left.

Anthony Rizzo returned to the Yankees’ lineup for Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee, his first game since Aug. 31. Rizzo entered hitting .225 with 30 homers and 70 RBIs in 117 games.

Valdez breaks consecutive quality start record

Framber Valdez set an MLB record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado had four RBIs each to help the Astros build an early lead in an 11-2 rout of the Athletics.

Alvarez drove in three runs with a double in Houston’s five-run third inning and padded the lead with an RBI double the sixth inning. He extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games, piling up nine hits, four home runs and nine RBIs in the series, in which Houston took three of four.

Valdez (16-5) allowed four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts in six innings to pass Jacob deGrom (24 in 2018) for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season in MLB history. Valdez, who threw his first career shutout in his last start, is 15-4 during this streak, which began April 25.

Orioles turn triple play, avoid sweep

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles turned the 15th triple play in team history, rallying to beat the Blue Jays, 5-4, in Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.

Jesús Aguilar hit a solo homer, his first with the Orioles, as Baltimore (76-69) won for the second time in its past eight meetings with Toronto (83-64). Rutschman went 2 for 3 with two walks.

The Orioles have their highest win total since finishing 89-73 and earning a wild card in 2016. Baltimore went 75-87 in 2017.

Baltimore turned a triple play to get right-hander Dean Kremer out of a jam in the third. It was its first since Aug. 3, 2017, against Detroit, and No. 15 since becoming the Orioles in 1954.

deGrom needs just 5 innings to strike out 13

deGrom struck out 13 batters — the most ever for a Mets pitcher who threw five or fewer innings — but didn’t factor into the decision, as the NL East leaders beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 to complete a four-game sweep. The Mets scored four in the eighth to break the tie.

Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, who hit a single off Robert Stephenson (2-2). Gore stole second after three throws to first by Manny Bañuelos, took third when catcher Jason Delay’s throw sailed into centerfield and scored on Brandon Nimmo’s bloop single.

Dan Vogelbach added a one-out, two-RBI single and Eduardo Escobar had a run-scoring groundout. Joely Rodríguez (1-4) struck out a career-high five in two perfect innings.

Pujols still sitting on 698 homers

Stuart Fairchild homered, Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings, and Cincinnati shut down Albert Pujols and the Cardinals, 3-0, in St. Louis. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. Pujols sits fourth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714). The Cardinals have 14 games remaining . . . Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led Miami over Washington, 3-1, to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 104 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the NL to the 2.27 of the Dodgers’ Julio Urías, and Alcantara leads the majors with 212⅔ innings . . . President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House on Sept. 26, just about a week before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin Oct. 7. The Braves are in second place in the NL East standings . . . Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1972.