New South Korean president tries to make his mark on foreign policy

Yet despite myriad domestic challenges, Yoon is hoping to boost his popularity at home and raise his profile on the world stage by pursuing a new foreign policy agenda, one that would deepen his country’s alliance with Washington in everything from missile defense to global supply chains while seeking to avoid antagonizing China or provoking North Korea into war.

His national approval rating has plummeted, his governing People Power Party does not control parliament, and five of his Cabinet-level appointees have been forced to step down amid accusations of nepotism, sexual harassment, and other ethical lapses.

SEOUL — Four months into his new administration, President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea has found himself in trouble.

In an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, the South Korean president said it had become necessary — even inevitable — for Seoul to expand its security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo as North Korea intensified its nuclear threat.

Executing on such a policy will be a painstaking balancing act for Yoon. All of his recent predecessors have tried and failed to roll back the North’s nuclear program. And none have faced the geopolitical headwinds posed by the escalating rivalry between the United States, South Korea’s main security ally, and China, its biggest trading partner and a friend to North Korea.

Yoon was careful in the interview to point out that his country’s security partnerships were not aimed at China. “Our defense system is to deal with the North Korean threat, not China or other countries,” he said.

On Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, he is scheduled to deliver an address in which he is expected to emphasize his country’s commitment to the “rules-based international order,” a mantra frequently repeated by top US diplomats like Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Yoon, 61, would seem an unlikely candidate to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough. In his office, he had framed photos of stray dogs that he and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, adopted. (To the couple, who have no children, the pets are “more than a family,” his aides said.) On his desk was a plaque that read “The Buck Stops Here,” a gift from President Biden when he came to Seoul in May.

Before winning the presidential election with a razor-thin margin in March, Yoon had been a prosecutor for 26 years and never held elected office. Critics cited his lack of experience as a liability for South Korea.

But the president sounded determined to reverse the foreign policy decisions made by his progressive predecessor, Moon Jae-in, who helped arrange the historic summits between Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, and former president Donald Trump.

Kim and Trump failed to reach a nuclear disarmament deal during the meetings. Since their diplomacy collapsed, North Korea has continued to develop its weapons program while international sanctions have crippled the country’s economy. Yoon has called meetings Moon held with Kim a “political show.”

Under Yoon, South Korea joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, often seen as an American-led effort to counter China in the race to secure global supply chains. He also agreed to attend preliminary talks for a technology alliance known as “Chip 4” with the United States, Japan, and Taiwan.

Despite fears that doing so could anger China, Yoon said that it was “necessary” for the four nations to cooperate more closely.

His intentions of aligning his country more firmly with the West were made especially clear in June when he became the first South Korean president to attend a NATO summit.

“If one country tries to change the current territorial status with force, all countries should stand in solidarity to deter such kind of aggression,” Yoon told the Times in an apparent reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He has also been hard at work trying to mend fractured bilateral ties with Japan, a longrunning headache for Washington. He said he hoped to strike a “grand bargain” with Tokyo over thorny historical issues that have kept South Korea and Japan, the country’s former colonial ruler, barely on speaking terms.

Park Won-gon, a political scientist at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said, “Unlike Moon Jae-in, whose focus was pretty much on inter-Korean relations and within the Korean Peninsula, Yoon pursues values-based internationalism and seeks to deal with the North Korea issue under that frame.”

Yoon said Seoul and Washington were prepared to bring “a package of all possible means and methods,” including the US nuclear umbrella, to bear on North Korea to avoid a war. But he also wanted Kim to know that a bright economic future awaited his people if he chose denuclearization.

Yoon’s pursuit of diplomacy in tandem with the Biden administration collides with the reality of South Korea’s interlocking trade ties with China, said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior analyst at the Sejong Institute, a think tank in South Korea.

“President Yoon lacks a clear and detailed direction because South Korea cannot ignore China,” he said.

As if to provoke him, North Korea resumed testing intercontinental ballistic missiles soon after Yoon’s election. It also threatened ​preemptive nuclear ​attacks, making it more urgent for Yoon to bolster South Koreans’ slipping confidence in Washington’s “extended deterrence,” or commitment to defending allies using its own nuclear capabilities.

“I seek to find the answer in strengthening the extended deterrence based on a strong South Korea-US alliance,” he said. “Extended deterrence includes not only the use of nuclear weapons based in American territory, but also a package of all possible means and methods to deter nuclear provocations by North Korea.”