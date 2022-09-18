fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Hurricane Fiona strikes Puerto Rico’s southwest coast

By The Associated PressUpdated September 18, 2022, 47 minutes ago
People inside a house await rescue from the floods caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 18.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.

Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region.

Here are some photos of the devastation Hurricane Fiona has caused in Puerto Rico.

A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 18.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press
People clean a house flooded by the rains of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press
A flooded road is seen during the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico.MELVIN PEREIRA/AFP via Getty Images
A flooded road is seen during the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico.MELVIN PEREIRA/AFP via Getty Images
A road is flooded by the rains of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press
People look at a flooded road during the passing of Hurricane Fiona through Cayey, Puerto Rico.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press
A worker of the Loiza municipality calls on residents to evacuate due to imminent flooding due to the rains of Hurricane Fiona, in Loiza, Puerto Rico.Alejandro Granadillo/Associated Press
A road blocked is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press
A river swollen with rain caused by Hurricane Fiona speeds through Cayey, Puerto Rico.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press
A worker cuts an electricity pole that was downed by Hurricane Fiona as it blocks a road in Cayey, Puerto Rico.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press
People clean debris from a road after a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico.Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press
A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico.JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video