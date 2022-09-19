Former BPDA chief Brian Golden joins law firm to launch real estate practice

Former Boston Planning and Development Agency director Brian Golden has joined law firm Keegan Werlin LLP as a partner and will establish real estate development and permitting practice for the firm. Golden was the longest-serving BPDA director in the agency’s history until his departure in April. His new role will focus on building out the real estate practice — including development, transactional, and ground lease work — for Keegan Werlin, a firm that specializes in energy and regulatory issues and has offices in Boston and Connecticut. The connection between energy regulation and real estate planning and development “couldn’t be more compelling,” Golden said in an interview. The City of Boston, for example, has set a goal for some buildings to reduce emissions to net-zero by 2050, and a state pilot program is in the works where 10 municipalities would ban fossil fuels in new construction.”The world has changed rapidly on the subject of carbon and fossil fuels,” Golden said. “It’s in the interest of every person who’s doing planning or development to think really rigorously about the future and what’s going to be required and demanded of them.” Golden also expects to build out a team focused on real estate planning work. During his tenure at the BPDA, the agency launched multiple large-scale and neighborhood-focused planning studies, including Imagine Boston 2030, the first citywide master plan in decades. ”I’d be a bit saddened if I stepped away from planning altogether,” Golden said. Also joining Keegan Werlin is Sean Nehill, who most recently served as the associate general counsel for the BPDA. He will serve as senior counsel for the real estate development and permitting practice group and the energy siting practice group. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

DEVELOPMENT

Work to start soon on first residential building at Suffolk Downs

Suffolk Downs’ first residential building has landed a $150 million construction loan. Washington, D.C.-based Ullico Inc. provided the loan for Amaya, a 475-unit apartment building planned near the MBTA Blue Line Beachmont Station in Revere by development partners The HYM Investment Group, National Real Estate Advisors, and Cathexis Holdings LP. Construction is underway on both the residential building and a 280,000-square-foot biomanufacturing and life-science facility at 100 Salt St. Both are expected to open in 2024. National in May said it committed $775 million in equity financing to develop 4,200 housing units at Suffolk Downs, including the 475 units at Amaya. The building’s units will range in size from “micro studios” to two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a pool, fire pits, and outdoor kitchen with a grilling station, along with a game room, arcade, fitness center, and yoga room. Suffolk Downs spans 161 acres in Revere and Boston and has more than 16 million square feet planned, including about 10,000 housing units. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

PERSONAL FINANCE

Survey finds more Americans are stuck with long-term credit card debt

More US consumers are saddled with credit card debts for longer periods, according to a survey, struggling to pay them down amid high inflation and rising interest rates. Sixty percent of credit card debtors say they have been in credit card debt for at least a year, up from 50 percent a year ago, CreditCards.com said in a report Monday. The share of those who have been in debt for over two years also increased, to 40 percent from 32 percent, according to the online credit-card marketplace. With inflation exceeding wage gains, more households have relied on revolving debt. Consumers in their 20s and 30s, and those in the lowest income brackets are more likely to carry a balance to cover daily expenses such as groceries, child care, or utilities than older generations, the report shows. About a quarter of respondents said day-to-day expenses are the primary reason they carry a balance. The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates for the fifth time this year next week. Credit card rates are typically directly tied to the Fed Funds rate, and their increase along with a softening economy may lead to higher delinquencies. Total consumer debt rose $23.8 billion in July to a record $4.64 trillion, according to data from the Federal Reserve. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s reopening three restaurants in Ukraine, more to follow

Three McDonald’s restaurants will reopen in Kyiv, Ukraine, this week, a company spokesperson said Monday, fulfilling a pledge the chain made last month to bring employees back to work even as the war persists. On Tuesday, the restaurants in Kyiv will open exclusively for delivery, Alesya Mudzhyri, McDonald’s head of communications in Ukraine, wrote in a Facebook post, with expanded safety protocols to keep employees safe. All 109 McDonald’s restaurants in Ukraine closed after Russia invaded in February. McDonald’s is carrying through with its commitment to restore “a small but important sense of normalcy,” which it first expressed in August when the fast-food franchise shared plans to open the restaurants. Over the next two months, McDonald’s restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine will reopen. In October, restaurants that reopen will be able to host customers in person and via drive-thru windows, Mudzhyri’s post said. ― NEW YORK TIMES

TECHNOLOGY

Apple says it will soon have a fix for iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking

Apple is working on a software update for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max aimed at fixing a bug that makes the rear camera on the device physically shake when used with some third-party apps. The update will be released next week, according to the company, signaling it has already identified a solution. The software fix would mark at least the second so far for the iPhone 14. On launch day, users were asked to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activating FaceTime. The latest iPhones went on sale last Friday, and some users took to social media to complain about the camera bug. The issue, which also can cause rattling noises, is the result of the optical image stabilization hardware malfunctioning in some cases with third-party apps. The stabilization technology is designed to shift the camera system to compensate for the iPhone moving, helping prevent a blurry picture. Users have complained about the bug hindering camera features in social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, but it doesn’t appear to affect Apple’s preinstalled camera capabilities. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Key West Coast ports facing slowdown in inbound cargo from Asia

The head of the second-biggest US port expects the pandemic-era surge in consumer demand that snarled supply chains will start to cool, with evidence of a deceleration already reflected in weaker inbound container arrivals. Imports into Long Beach have now fallen for two months. Meanwhile, the neighboring port of Los Angeles registered the biggest decline in inbound cargo since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in August. Together, the twin operations handle about 40 percent of containerized trade with Asia. The most recent data show US consumer spending and retail sales rising at a sluggish pace, a sign that the hottest inflation in almost four decades is starting to take its toll on the economy. Ports had for months been overwhelmed by an influx of goods that triggered supply chain logjams and delivery delays, but that is showing signs of abating due to logistics improvements and as interest-rate increases are starting to cool demand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS