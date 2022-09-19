Former BPDA chief Brian Golden steps over to law firm

Former Boston Planning and Development Agency Director Brian Golden has joined law firm Keegan Werlin LLP as a partner and will chair of the firm’s new real estate development and permitting practice.
Golden was the longest-serving BPDA director in the agency’s history until his departure in May. His new role will focus on building out the real estate practice — including development, transactional, and ground lease work — for Keegan Werlin, a firm that specializes in energy and regulatory issues and has offices in Boston and Connecticut.
The connection between energy regulation and real estate planning and development “couldn’t be more compelling,” Golden said in an interview. The city of Boston, for example, has set a goal for some buildings to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, and a state pilot program is in the works where 10 municipalities would ban fossil fuels in some new construction.
Advertisement
”The world has changed rapidly on the subject of carbon and fossil fuels,” Golden said. “It’s in the interest of every person who’s doing planning or development to think really rigorously about the future and what’s going to be required and demanded of them.”
Golden also expects to build out a team focused on real estate planning work. During his tenure at the BPDA, the agency launched multiple large-scale and neighborhood-focused planning studies, including Imagine Boston 2030, the first citywide master plan in decades.
”I’d be a bit saddened if I stepped away from planning altogether,” Golden said.
Also joining Keegan Werlin is Sean Nehill, who most recently served as the associate general counsel for the BPDA. He will serve as senior counsel for the real estate development and permitting practice group and the energy siting practice group.
Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.