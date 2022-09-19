Former BPDA chief Brian Golden steps over to law firm

Former Boston Planning and Development Agency Director Brian Golden has joined law firm Keegan Werlin LLP as a partner and will chair of the firm’s new real estate development and permitting practice.

Golden was the longest-serving BPDA director in the agency’s history until his departure in May. His new role will focus on building out the real estate practice — including development, transactional, and ground lease work — for Keegan Werlin, a firm that specializes in energy and regulatory issues and has offices in Boston and Connecticut.

The connection between energy regulation and real estate planning and development “couldn’t be more compelling,” Golden said in an interview. The city of Boston, for example, has set a goal for some buildings to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, and a state pilot program is in the works where 10 municipalities would ban fossil fuels in some new construction.