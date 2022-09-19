It’s no joke: Improv Asylum CEO branches out into the co-working business

Even more unexpected: He’s now branching into the co-working business, with the opening of the Asylum CoLab in what used to be an American Eagle store in downtown Boston.

When Norm Laviolette cofounded the Improv Asylum comedy troupe in 1998, he had no idea he would still be in this zany profession 25 years later.

The idea came about after Laviolette started looking to replace Improv Asylum’s old offices in the North End, across from Improv Asylum’s theater. Laviolette didn’t want to wander too far from the theater, which is staying put on Hanover Street. So when he saw the American Eagle space available at the nearby Faneuil Hall Marketplace, he figured he should take a look.

Improv Asylum, which employs about 60 in Boston and New York, moved to the former clothing store in February, and soon began testing the idea of sharing it with other performers and like-minded businesses.

“I have all this space,” said Laviolette, who also owns the Brockton Rox baseball team. “We don’t use it all the time. What if we make this available to other artists?”

Improv Asylum recently started actively marketing it as a co-working space — the company calls it a “co-creating space.” Early tenants included Paradice Casting, led by Melissa Paradice, and Urbanity Dance.

The idea of a shared workspace in the creative arts is not new, of course. But Laviolette said many rehearsal spaces are in rundown buildings in outlying corners of the city. This one is professional looking, clean, and in the heart of downtown. Plus, Improv Asylum provides free snacks — Laviolette’s favorites are Doritos and Starbursts. The free food has a side benefit of helping to encourage Improv Asylum’s students to keep returning.

The COVID-19 pandemic was not easy on Improv Asylum, which gets most of its revenue from improv performances at its Boston and New York theaters and stand up comedy shows at its Laugh Boston venue in the Seaport, as well from improv classes and corporate retreats. Nearly all of that ended when the pandemic hit. Improv Asylum was able to reopen its locations once city and state health restrictions were lifted on indoor performances in 2021. In the meantime, Laviolette vowed to jump in the ocean, usually near his South Shore home, every day until the reopening occurred. That started as a lark with his daughters Chloe and Lucy in May 2020 but continued far longer than he expected, essentially a full year. He used the often-chilly dips as a way to solicit donations for fellow performers who were struggling financially.

Now, the Improv Asylum chief executive is thinking about the future, and how the CoLab idea might play in New York, or maybe even in other cities where Improv Asylum doesn’t yet have a presence.

“I don’t consider myself the next Adam Neumann,” Laviolette said, referring to the WeWork cofounder. “I’m just trying to make some good, well-lit rehearsal spaces for artists who wouldn’t otherwise have access to them. I’m not trying to raise the world’s consciousness . . . Me, I’ll just provide the snacks.”

A new name near the top of the list of big Mass. lobbyists

There’s a relatively new firm rising up the ranks of lobbyists in Boston. But its faces are familiar to many of the power brokers in town.

Tremont Strategies Group edged out powerhouses O’Neill and Partners and ML Strategies to become the new No. 2 lobbying firm in Massachusetts, as measured by revenue tracked by Secretary of State William Galvin’s office. According to numbers released last week, Tremont reported $1.78 million in lobbying “salaries” received from all clients in the first six months of 2022 — just ahead of O’Neill ($1.76 million) and ML ($1.6 million).

Liesl Sheehan, one of Tremont’s four partners, said the firm has been growing each year since its inception in 2018. It was founded through a merger between ADS Ventures, a federal and multistate lobbying firm founded by former congressman Chet Atkins, and Beacon Strategies Group, a state and local government affairs firm in Boston. Sheehan’s other partners include Atkins, Mike Morris, and Mike Bergan. Tremont has a varied client list that ranges from Harvard University to Uber Technologies to Mass Audubon. Health and human services clients make up about half of its business.

Meanwhile, Smith, Costello & Crawford continues its reign as the busiest lobbying firm, with nearly $2.5 million in revenue reported for the first half of the year. The firm first outranked ML Strategies, the lobbying affiliate of the Mintz law firm, in 2019. One big difference between the two: Smith, Costello & Crawford represents companies in the fast-growing cannabis industry, while ML intentionally does not.

Partner Jim Smith was involved in the latest cannabis reforms, passed by the Legislature this summer to help diversify the industry. He expects a number of marijuana-related issues will be back before the Legislature in its next two-year session. Smith’s firm also specializes in energy, particularly offshore wind, and health care — two other sectors that involve heavy government oversight and involvement.

“It isn’t about access,” Smith said of his firm’s lobbying efforts. “It’s about a comprehensive understanding of what the client needs and what the Legislature needs to hear, and trying to put those two things together.”

From low-cost oil to harnessing the sun

Remember JOE-4-OIL? Now, if you want to reach Joe Kennedy II’s nonprofit energy company, you should call 1-800-JOE-4-SUN instead.

Boston-based Citizens Energy Corp.’s transition from heating oil to solar power was on full display last Thursday in Connecticut, during a dedication ceremony at the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception campus in New Britain.

Joe Kennedy III — who, like his dad, is a former congressman — was on hand to celebrate the completion of a microgrid at the congregation’s campus, alongside New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, Schneider Electric vice president Don Wingate, and Connecticut Green Bank chief executive Bryan Garcia. The $7.5 million project combines battery storage capacity with 1.2 megawatts of solar generation to create a self-sufficient system for four buildings on the 137-acre campus. (A small natural gas-powered generator was also installed for emergency use.) The project, Connecticut’s first microgrid capable of operating around the clock on its own renewable energy, was subsidized by a $3.7 million grant from the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Connecticut Green Bank, a quasi-public agency, helped with financing.

Kennedy, now a managing director at Citizens Energy, said he expects the Daughters of Mary will save $400,000 over 20 years as a result of the microgrid — money that can be used to provide services for people who need them. “We need to ensure low-income families see the benefit of this [clean energy] transition,” he said.

It’s also the first energy project that Citizens developed in a partnership with Schneider Electric. But Kennedy expects many more to come.

Kennedy deadpanned: “We flipped the switch, and the lights turned on, which is an encouraging sign.”





Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.