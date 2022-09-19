GOP election disruption plans, the sad state of our local sports, and the almanac’s winter forecast stinks for the East Coast

While I was out, The Old Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, teased as “A Tale of Two Winters.” Turns out that weather in most of the western US will be “wet and mild,” while winter on the East Coast and in much of the Midwest is predicted to be “shivery and snowy.” Oh, great. Here’s more.

It’s Tuesday, Sept. 13, the 256th day of the year. It’s International Chocolate Day, which I actually celebrated every day of my hiatus. Sunrise in Boston was at 6:22 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:57 p.m. for 12 hours and 35 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 86 percent full.

Thanks for your indulgence as I rested my tennis elbow-afflicted arm. It’s almost healed, but I may do some abbreviated editions of this newsletter for a bit.

What’s it like outside? Rainy. Heavy, windy thunderstorms swept through Mass. this afternoon; mid-70s. The clouds are gone Wednesday and the heat returns, around 80, but with low humidity. Temps will dip into the low 70s Thursday, but will start to climb again just in time for the weekend.

Dave Epstein in the Globe: Expect possible showers on Tuesday, followed by a stellar stretch of September sunshine

Hey, sport: Not a great time to be a New England sports fan. From Title Town to Sad Sack City.

The mercurial Red Sox are 69-72, solidly ensconced in last place in the AL East, 16 games out of first place and not even within spitting distance of a wild-card spot in the playoffs. What’s that? Ah - playoffs? Don’t talk about - playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs?

The Dolphins embarrassed the Patriots yet again, and it looks like the game plans from Bill Belichick’s hand-picked offensive coaches are pretty lame.

Chris Gasper in the Globe: Can Matt Patricia and Joe Judge even do the job?

When the Bruins open their season Oct. 12 in D.C., they’ll be without several key players: Left winger Brad Marchand had double hip surgery in late May and isn’t expected back until late November or early December. Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk both had shoulder surgeries in early June and will be out five to six months.

With just four games left in the regular season, the Revolution are just beyond the cutoff for the playoffs with 38 points, three behind Columbus.

And the Celtics? We’ll see. Their season starts Oct. 18 at home against the 76ers.

The primary season has ended, with New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware voting today. (Louisiana calls its nonpartisan top-two runoff voting system on general election day a “primary,” but it’s really not.)

So it’s a good day to catch up on the corrupt schemes Republicans are planning or have already deployed to try to stop Democrats from voting and Democratic victors from taking office. A few examples:

-- The Republican National Committee is training thousands of GOP poll workers and poll watchers across the country with orders to volunteer at voting locations in Democratic-majority precincts and file challenges against Democratic voters.

According to audio and video recordings of RNC staffers obtained by Politico, these recruits will have direct access to party lawyers via live chat on Election Day. The RNC also has identified GOP-friendly district attorneys willing to intervene on the spot to block vote counts at certain precincts.

Another part of the strategy is to install election deniers on the local boards, such as a Board of Canvassers, that are responsible for certifying election results.

So the scenario the GOP is setting up, Politico reports, is this:

Install politically motivated poll workers who hook up with zealous local lawyers to disrupt voting. Then file a challenge with the Board of Canvassers claiming that there is so much chaos and disruption at the polling place (which they caused), that GOP-controlled state legislatures have to intervene to declare the winners -- Republican candidates who actually lost at the ballot box.

”This is completely unprecedented in the history of American elections that a political party would be working at this granular level to put a network together,” Nick Penniman, founder and CEO of Issue One, an election watchdog group, told Politico. “It looks like now the Trump forces are going directly after the legal system itself and that should concern everyone.”

Isn’t it sad that the Republican Party has become so pathetic that it realizes it can’t win elections based on policy ideas, so it has decided to brazenly cheat instead?

Politico: ‘It’s going to be an army’: Tapes reveal GOP plan to contest elections

-- Another GOP tactic underway right now was uncovered by The Washington Post: Flood local clerk and election offices with thousands of public records requests so that workers can’t adequately prepare for the general election and to deliberately weaken a system already under strain.

The goal in nearly two dozen states and scores of counties is simple: Government officials are required by law to respond to public records requests in a timely manner. So if they’re busy doing that, they have far less time to finalize polling locations, mail out absentee ballots, and prepare for early voting.

Once again, the idea is to create chaos that will give critics fake ammunition to scream about election integrity, and justify intervention by GOP state lawmakers who could then throw elections to Republicans voters did not actually choose.

One tell is that tons of the requests are identically worded. In other words, there’s some GOP central office making copies of these requests, sending them to party lemmings, and ordering them to file them with their local clerks.

Another dead giveaway is that the people filing the requests have no idea what they’re asking for. As the Post reported:

In Wisconsin, one recent request asks for 34 different types of documents. In North Carolina, hundreds of requests came in at state and local offices on one day alone. In Kentucky, officials don’t recognize the technical-sounding documents they’re being asked to produce — and when they seek clarification, the requesters say they don’t know, either.

Oh, you poor saps. Then again, you may not know what you’re asking for, but you do know that you’re trying to screw with your local election office.

The Republican clerk in El Paso County, Colorado, smells a rat.

”It’s the public’s right to transparency, and I understand that,” clerk Chuck Broerman told the Post, speaking about the public records requests. “But at the same time, it’s been reported to me that some of this has been done perhaps deliberately to break the system. And you have to ask yourself, why do they want to do that?”

Do we really have to ask ourselves, Chuck? I think we know.

WaPo: Trump backers flood election offices with requests as 2022 vote nears

That’s it for today, folks. Don’t want to tempt fate by typing too much. BTW, thanks for the many suggestions on how I can take preventative measures so this doesn’t become chronic. I wasn’t aware that Jameson was a tonic for tennis elbow, but I feel an obligation to give it a try.

Thanks for reading. The Irish in me just doesn't register much emotion when it comes to the death of Elizabeth II. See you Friday.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com.