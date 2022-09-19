The migrants’ odyssey, a governor’s deception, and Massachusetts’ humanity

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that if you want to get the smell of wood out of your wooden bread box, which you bought knowing it was wood, and which smells like wood because it is ... wooden, then rub it with a few drops of vanilla extract mixed in a cup of water. Or you could store wood in it because, you know, it’s made out of wood and smells like wood, and stack your bread neatly in the log holder. Unless your log holder is made of ... wood.

Good day! It’s Friday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of the year. It’s National Sit With a Stranger Day, which must have been invented by a man. Sunrise in Boston was at 6:25 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:52 p.m. for 12 hours and 27 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 60 percent full.

What’s it like outside? It sure feels like fall. Watch for some wildfire smoke drifting in from the west today, and some showers Sunday and Monday.

Dave Epstein in the Globe: Brilliant September weather is here

Hey, sport: The Red Sox are playing out the string as the season winds to a close. With 19 games to go, the Sox are still at the bottom of the AL East, 18 games behind the Yankees and two games behind Baltimore. There are six teams ahead of them for a wildcard spot. I don’t think John Henry is going to be mailing my season ticket group any playoff tickets this year.

But with nice, cool fall days ahead of us, it’s still a nice outing to go to Fenway -- if you like to drink a lot of booze and stand in long lines for food rather than actually watch the game. Good times!

The perplexing Patriots are in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday on WBZ-TV and CBS. QB Mac Jones missed practice Thursday because he was sick (it wasn’t his back injury, which he says is fine).

Chad Finn in the Globe: For years, we could count on the Patriots bouncing back after a loss. What about now?

The Revolution host Montreal at Gillette at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (TV 38 and ESPN+). With just three matches left in the MLS regular season, the Revs aren’t making the playoffs either.

I’m sorry to see Roger Federer retire from competition, although there’s some indication that he could still play in charity and exhibition events. One of the best male tennis players in history, Federer is a class act who always carried himself with dignity.

Tara Sullivan in the Globe: With elegant forehands and overpowering serves, Roger Federer set a high bar for men’s tennis

So Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas, Ron DeSantis of Florida, and Doug Ducey of Arizona think it’s absolutely hilarious that they are loading bewildered and desperate migrants onto buses and planes and dumping them in D.C. or a Democratic state as though they are nothing more than bags of trash needing disposal.

These captains of cruelty are also fundraising off their inhumanity. (“Hey Martha, we’re not going to travel to see your parents over the holidays because I’m giving that money to some governors who are doing a fantastic job mistreating their fellow human beings who happen to be brown. We can have a holy and happy Christmas right here at home!”)

The governors thought that Democrats in the receiving communities would freak out at the sight of migrants. Instead, they embraced them, the least among them. They fed them, they clothed them, and they gave them shelter.

Pop quiz: Who are the real Christians in this scenario? (Abbott, DeSantis, and Ducey are performative Catholics.) And when I say “Christian,” I mean any people whose humanity, generosity, and compassion defines them, regardless of faith.

On Martha’s Vineyard, it was clear the island didn’t have the facilities and resources the migrants needed. So Governor Charlie Baker -- one of the few GOP governors who’s not a loon -- and the feds ferried them over to Joint Base Cape Cod, complete with food, housing, medical teams, portable cell reception units, and legal teams who can help them with their next steps.

By the way, these are not illegal immigrants. They are migrants who escaped the violent regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and applied for asylum. They were in respite centers waiting for court dates around the country. Some were assigned court dates in Los Angeles; others in Cincinnati and other cities. Some are looking for a sponsor.

Reports say that a woman named Perda who was hired by DeSantis -- using taxpayer money -- buttonholed these migrants at a respite center in San Antonio and persuaded them to get on planes to Massachusetts -- chartered by DeSantis using taxpayer money -- with promises of expedited work permits, waiting jobs, sponsors, and resources.

It was all a lie.

Shipping them to the East Coast made their already difficult journey even more complicated. That’s why they need the facilities on the National Guard base, including access to iPads so they can video call into court hearings around the country.

So why did they leave Venezuela? Because it’s a pretty miserable place under Maduro. Funny how Republicans regularly denounce Maduro. He even was a convenient villain in the GOP’s conspiracy theory about Trump’s “stolen election.” But when it comes to helping Venezuelans escape his murderous regime, they slam the door.

It’s difficult to overstate just how bad life under Maduro is. According to an investigation by Reuters, the strongman:

-- Employs a deadly police force throughout the country that terrorizes poor neighborhoods and carries out summary executions, keeping Venezuelans paralyzed with fear and Maduro in power.

-- Has a deal with the Cuban government, which helps him suppress dissent and eliminate political enemies.

-- Keeps jumbling the military chain of command and changing commanders so that the rank-and-file can’t develop loyalty to any one general and instead remain loyal to Maduro.

-- Sets up fake development projects and then siphons off the funds, leaving impoverished regions worse off than before.

-- Has so devastated the economy through corruption and incompetence that a nationwide food shortage is causing malnutrition among children -- stunting growth, diminishing cognitive development, and causing physical and emotional trauma among hundreds of thousands of young Venezuelans.

Would you keep your kids in that country?

That’s it for today, folks. I’m hopeful that I won’t have to take so many typing breaks and will be back to writing my usual tapeworms next week. Enjoy the weekend.

