These may be one of the coolest, crunchy vegan snacks around: Popadelics. They’re shiitake mushroom chips. They might not have wide-ranging appeal, like say, Fritos or pretzels, but once you start munching on these, it’s tough to put them down. Salty and savory, the shiitake caps are vacuum-fried at a low temperature (with pressure and hot oil) to preserve color, texture, shape, and nutrients. Generously coated with seasonings, they come in three flavors: Triple Truffle Parm, Twisted Thai Chili (spicy), and Rad Rosemary + Salt. Each one leaves your fingers pleasantly dusty. The chips are the first product from Fun-Gal Snacks, which was founded by Marilyn Yang and Michael Casali in New York City. “It hit me one day that mushrooms are notably absent from grocery store snack aisles,” says Yang. “If there are kale snacks, carrot snacks, and cauliflower snacks, why shouldn’t there be mushroom snacks, too?” Well, now there is, and with a name that’s slang for having the coolness of a pop star (about $13 to $14 for 4 ounces). Available at EBO & Co. Grocer, 110 Meridian St., East Boston; Curds & Co., 288 Washington St., Brookline, 617-879-0565; The Mushroom Shop, 433 Medford St., Somerville, 617-718-0570; Debra’s Natural Gourmet, 98 Comm. Ave., W. Concord, 978-371-7573; or go to popadelics.com. The company donates a portion of sales to causes that support health and wellness.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND