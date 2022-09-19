Adult member of Boston Public Schools community tests positive for monkeypox, officials say

“The health and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority,” the officials wrote. “With that in mind, we wanted to share an important update with you that the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) informed us that an adult member of our BPS community has been diagnosed with monkeypox.”

Incoming Superintendent Mary Skipper and Acting Superintendent Drew Echelson confirmed the person’s positive test in an email to BPS families.

The letter did not specify whether the person who tested positive works for the school district, and BPS wouldn’t confirm whether the person is a staffer, or a member of the school community in some other capacity.

Speaking during an unrelated news conference Monday morning, Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters that the health commission informed her over the weekend that a monkeypox case “had been identified in an adult at one of our schools.”

Wu said school officials continue to monitor the situation closely, and that she’s “very grateful for the incredible public health infrastructure that we have in the city to be able to identify things so quickly and then spring into action with resources.”

The BPS email said officials have worked with the Boston Public Health Commission and the affected person to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. Officials have also alerted the school with which the person is affiliated, per the statement.

“If you did not receive an individual call or a specific school communication, your school community is not impacted,” the letter said. “We are sharing this information in accordance with our commitment to transparency and educational awareness. In general, the risk of monkeypox transmission to the community remains very low.”

The note said the affected person is isolating until it’s safe for them to be around others. The commission will offer vaccines to exposed contacts, who can continue their normal activities as long as they don’t have symptoms.

Over the weekend, the officials said, crews cleaned and disinfected the entire affected school building, a step recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will continue to keep you updated,” the note said. “Thank you for your continued partnership to make all our schools healthy, safe and welcoming places for all our students and staff.”

Reached for comment Monday morning, BPS officials wouldn’t confirm whether the person who tested positive is a BPS staff member.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” BPS said in a separate statement. “We are following the guidance provided by local, state, and federal health officials and actively working with our partners at the Boston Public Health Commission. We remain deeply committed to transparency and are taking all necessary precautions. We encourage everyone to visit boston.gov/monkeypox to learn more about monkeypox.”

