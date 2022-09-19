Boston man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison after guilty plea to fraud, gun, drug charges

Alphonse pleaded guilty in May to nearly a half-dozen charges, including wire fraud conspiracy, false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, prosecutors said.

Jammy Alphonse, 28, was sentenced in US District Court in Boston on Thursday to 94 months in prison and four years of supervised release, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement .

A Boston man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on charges related to pandemic relief fraud, identity theft, and gun and drug offenses, prosecutors said Monday.

Advertisement

Alphonse’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

Around May 2020, Alphonse conspired to submit false Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits using other people’s names and identifiable information, prosecutors said.

“Alphonse and his co-conspirators created email accounts for the purpose of submitting fraudulent PUA claims from Alphonse’s Everett residence and other locations,” the statement said. “The fraudulently obtained funds were then directed into accounts held in Alphonse’s name or in the name of a co-conspirator.”

He then submitted a rental application for a property in East Boston during February 2021 using the name, Social Security number, and birth date of someone else, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Alphonse lived in that apartment until Aug. 6, 2021, when he was arrested on a federal firearms offense. A loaded Glock model 43X 9 mm pistol, 47 rounds of ammunition, and 75 or more grams of fentanyl, were found during a search of that apartment, according to the statement.

Alphonse was arrested in August 2021, after a shooting in Cambridge in July, and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, prosecutors said. He has remained in custody since then.

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.