fb-pixel Skip to main content

Dracut man charged with attempted murder in Lowell stabbing

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated September 19, 2022, 20 minutes ago

A 28-year-old Dracut man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lowell on Sunday that left a man with serious injuries, police said Monday.

Stephen Mbugua is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, Lowell police said in a statement. Mbugua’s attorney declined to comment on the case.

Police said they went to a Richardson Street address Sunday after receiving a report of a man stabbed.

A man, whose identity was not released, was found with serious injuries at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

“The initial investigation determined Mr. Mbugua to have allegedly attacked the victim, causing the victim’s injuries,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video