fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Roxbury home

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated September 19, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Boston firefighters deployed multiple ladders in an effort to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.Boston Fire Department

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze Monday afternoon that burned through a three-story house in Roxbury, officials said.

The fire broke out at 9 Forest St. around 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. It spread to all three stories of the building, which was occupied at the time.

Fire crews deployed multiple ladders to access the upper levels of the building, and heavy fire had been knocked down by about 5:30 p.m., the department said.

“Companies did a great job to stop the fire from traveling to the adjacent attached building,” the department tweeted at 5:49 p.m.

Advertisement

The Boston Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video