Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Roxbury home

The fire broke out at 9 Forest St. around 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. It spread to all three stories of the building, which was occupied at the time.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze Monday afternoon that burned through a three-story house in Roxbury, officials said.

Boston firefighters deployed multiple ladders in an effort to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Fire crews deployed multiple ladders to access the upper levels of the building, and heavy fire had been knocked down by about 5:30 p.m., the department said.

“Companies did a great job to stop the fire from traveling to the adjacent attached building,” the department tweeted at 5:49 p.m.

The Boston Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

