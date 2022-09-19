Former MBTA inspector, once a highest earner, to stand trial for sexual assault threat

“Is there any instance where it would be helpful for me to hire external electricians to help get stuff done?” the woman asked Keady, according to an MBTA Transit Police report.

The female colleague alleges John P. Keady Jr. threatened to rape her while they rode in a car together after a work assignment.

A recently retired MBTA electrical inspector, who once ranked among the agency’s top earners — clearing more than $300,000 annually in some years — is set to go to trial on a charge that he threatened to sexually assault a colleague who wanted to hire more workers.

Advertisement

According to the report, Keady allegedly said: “No, don’t do that, if you do that, I’ll rape you.”

Keady says in court records that his comments were merely hyperbole, that he had no intent to act on them.

In March, Keady, 66, of Winchester, pleaded not guilty in Roxbury Municipal Court to the misdemeanor charge of threatening to commit a crime and was released on his own recognizance, court records show. His trial is slated for Sept. 27.

His lawyer, Pat Hanley, did not respond to requests for comments about the case, but he tried to have the charges dismissed.

“The allegations in this matter do not constitute a ‘true threat,’ ” Hanley wrote in a defense motion.

“The circumstances clearly demonstrate that the statement was excessive hyperbole, at most a ‘general threat,’ but not a literal threat,” the motion said.

Judge David J. Breen, on Aug. 24, denied the motion to dismiss the complaint, court records show.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned and troubled by the accusations.”

“The MBTA takes these matters very seriously and has zero tolerance for conduct that is contrary to its values of respect, diversity in the workplace, and inclusion of everyone’s contributions through their skills and abilities,” Pesaturo said in the statement.

Advertisement

The Globe is not naming the woman because it does not identify victims of alleged sex crimes without their permission.

Keady, a 21-year veteran, was placed on paid administrative leave soon after the Jan. 5 incident, according to Pesaturo. But he was allowed to retire on June 1, while on leave.

Before his retirement, Keady was annually among the MBTA’s highest-paid employees, taking in more pay, including base salary and overtime, in 2021 than Steve Poftak, the general manager, according to state payroll records.

Keady made $346,136 in 2021. In 2020, he made $310,198, records show.

Keady’s earnings for the 2022 year, before his retirement, totaled $132,258 — $76,380 in base pay, $38,484 in overtime, and $17,393 in unused vacation time, according to statewide payroll records.

The exchange at issue occurred while Keady and the accuser, a 29-year-old coworker, were in a work vehicle returning to Charlestown Yard from Forest Hills. They were discussing work matters after taking measurements for an electrical project, according to court records.

While out, they also went to breakfast and lunch together. Keady drove. That’s when the woman suggested they hire more workers, leading to Keady’s alleged threat, according to prosecutors.

“Keady then complained about hiring external electricians, and how they aren’t that good,” the report said.

Keady and the woman returned to Charlestown Yard. She left work and went home.

The woman reported the incident to her boss, Andrew Brennan, and MBTA Transit Police.

Advertisement

“[She] stated she was uncomfortable and scared with Keady’s comment,” according to an MBTA Transit Police incident report.

Brennan also referred the woman to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Office of Diversity and Civil Rights, court records show. That agency said it does not comment on personnel matters.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.