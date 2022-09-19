Hiker rescued at Monadnock State Park in N.H. after injuring leg

A 21-year-old hiker was injured at Monadnock State Park in New Hampshire on Sunday, prompting a Boston woman to help with the rescue — and then become injured, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
At approximately 3:45 p.m., conservation officers were notified that Taylor Young of Rhode Island had slipped and injured her leg while hiking down the White Cross Trail, the statement said. Mountain rangers from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources treated her injury on the trail.
Young was placed in a rescue basket, and a passerby, Mia Salvati 25, of Boston, attempted to help carry her to the trailhead, but she slipped and injured her ankle when it began to rain, the statement said.
The rangers, conservation officers, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team members, and multiple local fire departments helped carry Young 1.5 miles to the trailhead at the park headquarters, arriving at around 8:15 p.m., the statement said.
A second group of rescuers was deployed to carry Salvati to the park headquarters, as well, since she could not hike out on her own, the statement said. About 40 rescuers helped out in both carryouts.
