Merrimac man pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping 74-year-old woman

Wiliam Raia, 51, will serve three years of probation following his prison sentence and was ordered to register as a sex offender, complete substance abuse and sex offender treatment, and have no contact with the victim, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Merrimac man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges that he broke into a 74-year-old woman’s home and repeatedly raped her in July of last year, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Raia pleaded guilty to a slew of charges stemming from the July 3, 2021, attack, in which a 74-year-old woman awoke to find Raia standing over her in her Merrimac home, authorities said.

Raia began attacking the woman sexually and physically and made statements suggesting he’d been watching her and following her routine, the district attorney’s office said.

During the attack, Raia at one point smoked a cigarette and drank a beer, leaving the cigarette butt at the house, authorities said.

The victim, whose name was not released, managed to flee when his back was turned and reached a neighbor’s home, the district attorney’s office said.

Police responded to the scene and collected the beer can and cigarette butt, as well as a flip phone that was registered to Raia’s wife, authorities said. The beer can, cigarette butt, and rape kit were submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The results showed DNA in the rape kit and on the beer can, according to the district attorney’s office.

Merrimac police detectives followed Raia and saw him smoke a cigarette that they then collected and tested. DNA found on the cigarette matched the DNA that had previously been analyzed, authorities said.

“Were it not for the victim’s presence of mind and courage, this would have been a homicide,” Essex Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said in the statement.

“This was a made-for-TV horrifying attack in the night. The victim not only was able to escape, saving her life, but she also was able to direct law enforcement to key evidence that aided in identifying her attacker.”

MacDougall had sought a longer prison sentence for Raia of 30 to 40 years, the statement said.

“This outcome cannot restore the peace of mind that the defendant so callously took from this brave woman,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in the statement. “I am hopeful that not having to endure a trial and the resolution of the case, will provide her with some peace.”

