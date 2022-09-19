Mother, daughter arrested after trying to enter Excel High School and confront student, officials say

Police responded to the school on G Street at about 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a school resource officer in trouble, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. At the school, police “observed the mother screaming at school personnel and the mother and daughter attempting to push their way into the school,” the statement said.

Excel High School in South Boston went into lockdown Friday as police arrested a mother and her 14-year-old daughter who tried to forcibly enter the school to confront a student who they claimed had spit on the daughter, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

School officials informed police that the mother and daughter told them that another student had spit on the daughter, the statement said.

The district attorney’s office said the mother refused to listen to police and school officials and continued trying to enter the building. When officers moved to place her under arrest, the mother reportedly resisted and kicked an officer as she was placed in a cruiser, and her daughter allegedly punched one of the officers, according to Hayden’s office.

During booking, the mother, 31, whose name was not released, was found to have a pocketknife with a blade of more than 2.5 inches, the district attorney’s office said.

The mother was arraigned Monday in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $250 and she was ordered to stay away from the school, the district attorney’s office said. She is due back in court Nov. 18 for a pre-trial hearing.

Her daughter is facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, the district attorney’s office said. She will be arraigned in juvenile court at a later date, the office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.