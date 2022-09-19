The Orange Line is back. Here are some of the best memes about its return.

And, right on cue, so did the snarky remarks and humorous memes about the MBTA.

But on Monday morning, following 30-days of passengers commuting by shuttle bus, the trains started rolling again.

It was a bumpy ride packed with service disruptions, snarled traffic, and longer commutes this past month, after the Orange Line was shut down to undergo much needed repairs.

When they bid farewell to the Orange Line ahead of the unprecedented month-long closure, riders did it with amusing online takes about safety issues and the uncertainty of taking large buses around the city.

Now, they’re greeting its return with grim predictions about the train line’s future. (And in some cases gratitude for having it back).

Here are some of the best memes and jokes that were circulating on social media Monday morning, as commuters stepped back onto the trains:

After a series of malfunctions, derailments, and crashes in recent months, some riders were skeptical about whether service would resume on schedule, and what state the trains would be in.

One person tweeted a clip from a BBC show of a vehicle rolling into view while on fire — a reminder of when an Orange Line train burst into flames in July and sent passengers scrambling through the windows.

Another person, meanwhile, shared a photo of train tracks leading into a body of water, labeling it the “new Orange Line route.”

Brian Estabrook, who runs the popular Twitter account Civil_War MBTA, wrote a “letter to mother” in the voice of an active Civil War soldier, saying he was cautiously optimistic about service returning on time and on schedule.

“We have received word that our @mbta #Greenline compatriots have suffered setbacks, but we persevere. We have been gifted an extra coffee & hardtack ration. I pray this was not in vain,” he tweeted last week.

As the first few rides got underway, some critics questioned whether the repairs made during the shutdown would prove successful.

One person created an unscientific poll asking people if they thought the trains would function properly, while another rider casually wondered what the “over/under until the next train incident” would be.

Another passenger took the focus off the MBTA’s frailties and instead drew attention to one of the many characters people often run into on the T: “The Dropper.”

“Who will be That Person who christens the first train out by dropping their iced coffee all over the floor, making sure that it is at the proper level of stickiness?” tweeted Ken Courtney.

It didn’t take long for that scenario to unfold.

While many people were excited to finally have the trains back, not everyone was so eager to board them.

Other riders expressed their gratitude to the old Orange Line trains, imagining them being sent off to greener pastures (most will be chopped up and melted down). Someone also dedicated the song “I’m a Train” by Albert Hammond to them and their “decades of service.”

The Orange Line was even a trending topic on Twitter (and not for a fire or other incident), which MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo was quick to point out.

Unsurprisingly, the service disruption caused a lot of headaches. So the return of the Orange Line was cause for celebration for those tired of taking the shuttles everywhere.

“Thx green line but we need to breakup for now,” one person tweeted.

Another person posted an image reminiscent of the signs children hold when posing for photos on the first day of school.

WBZ reporter Carl Stevens took things a step further and created a poem about the trains.

“Orange you glad that they’re running again? Orange you glad that you got out of bed with public transportation dancing in your head?” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Perhaps in an effort to entice people back — and show them there were no hard feelings — transit officials were handing out $5 Dunkin’ gift cards at some stations Monday.

But not everyone was impressed by the gesture.

One person wished Orange Line commuters good luck on their first day back by sharing a clip from the movie “Airplane!”

Some people were lucky enough to have a smooth commute. But others experienced some minor hiccups along the way.

But, as Chip Goines tweeted, at the end of the day “you survived the @mbta’s Orange Line Meltdown of 2022!”

Well done.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.