Residents escape three-alarm house fire in Chelsea

Flames were showing on one side of the building and Chief Leonard Albanese determined the fire needed a second and then third alarm due to the size of the blaze, Quatieri said.

The blaze broke out about 9:45 a.m. at a two-story duplex at 173 Congress St., prompting the department to send firefighters to the scene, Deputy Chief John Quatieri said in a phone interview. The fire began on the first floor, and when crews arrived, they observed heavy smoke conditions, Quatieri said.

The building was occupied when the fire broke out and there was a report of people trapped, but upon searching the structure, no one was found, Quatieri said. The residents most likely escaped the building before firefighters arrived, he said.

Advertisement

Crews quickly brought in hose lines and knocked down the fire within 30 minutes, completely clearing the scene by 10:50 a.m., Quatieri said.

No injuries were reported, but the two families living in the two duplex units were displaced due to the extensive fire damage on floor one and smoke damage on floor two, Quatieri said. They are being put up in hotels, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Quatieri said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.