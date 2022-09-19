Several homes evacuated in Essex after ordnance discovered in a residence, police say

A State Police bomb squad sprang into action and authorities evacuated roughly six homes on an Essex street Monday morning after a cleaning crew found “an unknown piece” of ordnance in one residence, police said.

Essex police said in a statement that officers and fire fighters were called to the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:33 a.m. The cleaning crew, working at a recently sold home, discovered the ordnance in the course of its work.

“The State Police Bomb Squad responded quickly and based on the initial findings, Essex Police and Fire ordered an evacuation of the surrounding area,” police said. “Approximately six homes have been evacuated and portions of Chebacco Lake have been cordoned off during the investigation. The evacuations are being made out of an abundance of caution.”