‘Severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Woonsocket mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET — Police are investigating after two bodies were found “severely decomposed” inside a home that allegedly belongs to former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates on Monday night told WPRI-TV that the two victims as an “elderly male and female.” Oates did not say if Menard was one of the victims.

Oates, who became Woonsocket’s chief in 2016 after he retired from the Providence Police Department, told the news station that there was “no indication” of anything criminal, but the deaths will remain under investigation.