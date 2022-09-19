Showers and thunderstorms to move though region Monday afternoon

Monday afternoon’s storms have the potential to be strong to severe thunderstorm cells close to the frontal boundary. However as they move east into the marine air closer to the coast, they will lose some of their stability, meaning the chance for stronger storms is much less in greater Boston. We still need rain to help with the ongoing drought however, so anything is welcome.

It will feel like summer southwest of Boston today, but cool and raw the to the north.

A frontal boundary draped across Southern New England had cool air to the north and warm and humid air to the south. This boundary will be the focal point for some showers and thunderstorms later Monday afternoon and will continue to keep the cool air over Eastern New England.

A line of showers and storms moves through the region Monday evening. COD Weather

Tuesday keeps the clouds and the chance for a shower in the forecast. Temperatures will struggle towards 70 degrees in the afternoon. I don’t expect a lot of sunshine although a few peeks are certainly possible. If you have outdoor plans Tuesday rain should not be a major factor.

On Wednesday we will wait for another frontal system. This will bring a blend of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s along with just a touch of humidity. As the next front swings through Wednesday night and Thursday, showers are likely and depending on the timing of this front we could see some strong to severe weather once again.

More showers are likely late Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Tropical Tidbits

Behind this front, a brief burst of unusually cool air for September will arrive. Temperatures should stay near or even just under 60 degrees on Friday with a gusty breeze. I suspect that some of you will turn the heat on for the first time either Friday or Saturday morning. Temperatures in the normally colder spots could be in the 30s to start the weekend.

It will be quite chilly Saturday morning as Canadian air arrives. Tropical Tidbits

This is not the beginning of a cooler-than-average pattern, as a matter of fact temperatures will warm a bit this weekend and we’re back into the 70s by Sunday along with beautiful sunshine. This is also the first full weekend of astronomical autumn and I suspect many of the apple orchards will be packed as the weekend looks perfect for any fall activity.

Cooler than average air will be replaced by seasonal temperatures this weekend. This image shows how far below average conditions are expected to be on Friday. Tropical Tidbits



