‘So glad to be back’: Orange Line trains return after month-long closure

The Orange Line reopened Monday morning around 5 a.m., marking the end of the unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s second-most popular subway line.

“So glad to be back,” Wayne Haley, a 59-year-old construction worker from Mattapan, said while taking the first northbound Orange Line train out of Forest Hills Station at 5:15 a.m. “I was getting killed with my car for parking.”

For the past month, MBTA employees and contractors have been working to replace track and signal infrastructure along the 11-mile line in part to allow trains to operate safely at full speed — an improvement that won’t come for about another week.

Advertisement

During the shutdown, shuttle buses replaced Orange Line service from Malden to Jamaica Plain, with the Green Line serving as a connection through downtown Boston. The diversion doubled and tripled commute times for riders.

For Haley, it cost $25 a day to park on Huntington Avenue near his job site, plus gas, he said. On Monday, he took the train 15 minutes to Massachusetts Avenue Station. Now he can wake up later, grab a seat on the train, and relax, Haley said, with his lunch box on the seat next to him.

“I missed it. A lot of people missed it,” he said. “I was heartbroken when they closed it.”

Passengers rode the new MBTA Orange Line train on Monday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

On the other end of the subway line at Oak Grove station, 27-year-old Melrose resident Mark Kabugo waited on the platform for the first southbound train along with a small group of groggy riders.

Kabugo, who works in customer service at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said he was happy to see the return of regular service as taking the shuttle roughly doubled the length of his commute.

Advertisement

“I used to leave home at 4 a.m. maybe 4:20,” Kabugo said. “I was always on time getting to work, but leaving work and taking the shuttle, I used to get home at 7 p.m.”

His regular workday ends at 5 p.m., he said. Sometimes Kabugo would not get home for three hours, leaving little time to cook dinner or take a bath before having to start over the next morning.

Still, he said he was confident that resumed train service would be “as good” as before. He said the shutdown, which promised to condense five years of weekend and nighttime repairs into 30 days, seemed worth it for the improvements.

“Otherwise, if it wasn’t for that, then things may go crazy,” Kabugo said. “I’m glad that they worked on the tracks. It should be good.”

At 5:18 a.m., Kabugo joined a few dozen other riders in boarding the first Orange Line train to roll through Oak Grove in a month. It pulled away about four minutes later.

Commuters at the Forest Hills Station. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The highly anticipated return of subway service comes as the MBTA works to comply with dozens of required actions from the Federal Transit Administration, which began inspecting safety at the T after a long series of incidents, including the dragging death of a Red Line passenger in April.

Earlier this summer, before it was finished with a final report, the FTA ordered the T address long-deferred maintenance on the Orange Line, especially in an area near Tufts Medical Center station that had a speed restriction in place for years.

Advertisement

T General Manager Steve Poftak said the lifted speed restrictions will allow for more reliable service, and said the work done during the shutdown will lead to much better passenger experience.

“To the extent that there are folks who have lost confidence in the T, I’m hopeful that this is a step in regaining that confidence,” he told reporters Sunday.

Several riders Monday morning said they were willing to go through the month-long shutdown to allow for much-needed repairs.

“I would rather let them fix it,” Karen Thibault said at Oak Grove Station. “Rather than me being on the train and it catches fire or something.”

Thibault waited on the platform more than two hours before her 8 a.m. appointment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital to make sure there was time to change plans in case there was a problem, she said, planning to hop on a shuttle bus if the trains didn’t show.

She said the Orange Line appears to be in better shape — she noted “just the fact I’m here” as a good sign — but said she had no idea what improvements are being made behind the scenes for to issues like ongoing, regular maintenance. To her, the shutdown was an indication of what could come next.

“I think this is the first shutdown to come, because as they look deeper into other areas that they’re responsible for, they’re going to say, ‘Oh my god, we need to do this now, we’ve got to do that now,’” Thibault said. “Well, do it. Just do it and get it fixed.”

Advertisement

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven. Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.