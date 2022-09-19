In 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”

Birthdays: Actor Rosemary Harris is 95. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 82. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 75. Actor Jeremy Irons is 74. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 73. TV personality Joan Lunden is 72. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois is 71. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 63. Actor Stephanie J. Block is 50. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 48.Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan Quin are 42. Actor Kevin Zegers is 38. Actor Danielle Panabaker is 35.

Today is Monday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2022. There are 103 days left in the year.

In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2 1/2 months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president.

In 1955, President Juan Peron of Argentina was ousted after a revolt by the army and navy.

In 1957, the United States conducted its first contained underground nuclear test, code-named “Rainier,” in the Nevada desert.

In 1970, the “Mary Tyler Moore” show debuted on CBS-TV.

In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.

In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.

In 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.

In 1996, IBM announced it would extend health benefits to the partners of its gay employees.

In 2001, the Pentagon ordered dozens of advanced aircraft to the Persian Gulf region as the hour of military retaliation for deadly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 drew closer.

In 2004, Hu Jintao became the undisputed leader of China with the departure of former President Jiang Zemin from his top military post.

In 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors sent stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.

In 2012, members of Congress presented the Congressional Gold Medal to Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog found fault with the agency’s handling of a gun-trafficking probe in Arizona that resulted in hundreds of weapons turning up at crime scenes in the United States and Mexico; the inspector general’s report referred more than a dozen people for possible disciplinary action for their roles in Operation Fast and Furious.

In 2017, in a speech to the UN General Assembly, President Donald Trump vowed to “totally destroy North Korea” if the US were to be forced to defend itself or its allies against the North’s nuclear weapons program. A 7.1 magnitude quake struck central Mexico, killing more than 360 people and causing more than three dozen buildings in Mexico City to completely collapse. Hurricane Maria barreled toward Puerto Rico after leaving widespread destruction on the small Caribbean island of Dominica. Former middleweight champion Jake LaMotta, who was portrayed by Robert De Niro in the film “Raging Bull,” died at 95.

In 2020, President Donald Trump urged the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.

Last year, US authorities flew Haitians who’d been camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland, and tried to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. Members of Afghanistan’s national girls soccer team, ages 14-16, who’d been trying to leave Afghanistan since the US withdrawal weeks earlier, boarded a charter flight with their families to Portugal, where they’d been granted asylum. Streaming services pulled off three big victories at the Emmy Awards, as “The Crown” on Netflix won best drama series, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+ was named best comedy series and “The Queen’s Gambit,” also on Netflix, won best limited series.