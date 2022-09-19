Winthrop woman arraigned after allegedly destroying property, shouting racial epithets

Judge John E. McDonald Jr. released the 53-year-old Foley on personal recognizance and ordered to stay 20 yards away from her neighbors, according to court records.

Angela Foley pleaded not guilty during her arraignment in East Boston Municipal Court Monday to charges of violating a person’s civil rights, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

A Winthrop woman allegedly placed homemade stop sticks under the wheels of a neighbor’s car, smashed a window, and shouted racial epithets during an incident Saturday, prosecutors said Monday.

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Amelia Singh had asked for $500 cash bail, a mental health evaluation, and that Foley be ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

In court, Singh told the judge that Foley made the stop sticks by attaching epoxied nails to paint stirrers and then positioned them underneath the neighbor’s vehicle. Singh also alleged Foley smashed a neighbor’s window and “shouted racist slurs,” Hayden’s office said in a statement.

Peter J. Lemire, the Chelsea attorney assigned to represent Foley, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

In a statement, Hayden decried the alleged violation of the civil rights of Foley’s neighbors.

“No one who supports fair and just communities can ignore or accept these types of hate-based crimes. They corrode the very underpinnings of a civil society,’ he said.

Foley is due back in court Oct. 19.





