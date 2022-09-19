‘I call malarkey.’ Biden says COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ But some experts say not so fast.

The Washington Post reported that Biden’s remarks were “apparently off the cuff” and came as a surprise to administration officials.

In an interview that aired Sunday night on the CBS news show “60 Minutes,” Biden told interviewer Scott Pelley , “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over.”

After President Biden said in an interview Sunday that the COVID-19 “pandemic is over,” some experts warned that hundreds of people around the country are still dying daily from the disease and it’s too soon to let our guard down against a virus that has fooled us before.

Biden’s comments came as the United States is still seeing a seven-day average of 391 deaths and 60,831 cases per day as of mid-September from the disease that swept into the country in 2020.

The numbers are below previous peaks but have stubbornly resisted dropping to very low levels. COVID-19 remains one of the top causes of deaths in the United States.

Dr. Ashish Jha, Biden’s White House COVID-19 response coordinator, sounded a more cautious note than Biden when he spoke last week at the second annual Globe Summit. He said the United States had made “great progress,” but the virus was still “exacting an unacceptably high toll on our society.” He also noted that “each of the last two winters we have seen COVID rise in significant ways.”

One expert borrowed a colorful word from Biden’s vocabulary to describe the president’s remark, calling it “malarkey.”

“Is the pandemic DIFFERENT? Sure,” Dr. Megan Ranney, academic dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted Sunday, citing several reasons the country is in a better position now in the battle against the virus, including vaccinations, prior infections, testing, and treatments. “But over?! With 400 deaths a day?! I call malarkey.”

Ranney, who is an emergency room doctor, also drew an analogy between a patient whose family wants to take them home too early and a declaration that the pandemic is over, saying that “on the right path” is not the same as “cured.”

Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said in an e-mail that he thought Biden’s comment was “premature.”

“There’s extensive transmission in most parts of the country, most people are waning out of their last shots, and second booster uptake is quite modest. We simply cannot expect to not see new variants, and this virus has undermined all of our public health measures again and again,” he warned.

Eric J. Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, tweeted Sunday that, in his opinion, what’s over is the president and government’s “will to get ahead of the virus.”

He suggested officials were placing too much faith in the updated, bivalent boosters and warned of problems such as long COVID and the possible rise of a dangerous variant. He warned that declaring the pandemic over wouldn’t help uptake of booster shots.

He also reminded people of the optimism people they felt in the short-lived “summer of freedom” of 2021, when the pandemic appeared to be on its last legs but then rapidly surged again with the arrival of the Delta and Omicron variants.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, tweeted, “It ain’t over,” noting the hundreds of deaths per day nationally. He said he expected another variant to appear this winter and urged people to get their updated, bivalent boosters.

Matthew Fox, a professor of epidemiology and global health at the Boston University School of Public Health. said in an e-mail, “I definitely understand that people want to feel back to normal.” At the same time, he said, hundreds of people are dying from COVID-19 per day, and it’s possible a new variant will arrive on the scene.

“It’s a really difficult needle to thread to say we have to be cautious about what comes next while also saying we are in a good position,” he said. “I can see why President Biden said this but I think we should be much more focused on what our current state is and our optimism about the future rather than on whether it is over or not.”

Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of Boston College’s Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good, had less of an issue with Biden’s statement, but said it’s still time to be cautious about the virus.

“President Biden is correct in saying that COVID is no longer an epidemic, and he is also correct in stating that, ‘We still have a problem with COVID.’ Both statements are true,” he said in an e-mail.

“COVID is no longer an epidemic, but it is very much with us, and it is important to be prudent,” he added.

Landrigan, a former CDC epidemiologist, advised people to get the updated booster shots as soon as possible. “It is safe, and it is highly effective.”

“If you are planning to go into a crowded venue — church, rock concert, sports event — consider wearing a mask, especially if you are over 55 years of age or have any chronic health problems such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease,” he said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.