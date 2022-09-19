NYC mayor considers housing migrants on cruise ships

“We’re examining everything, from the legality of using any type of cruise ship for temporary housing,” the mayor said on “The Point With Marcia Kramer” on WCBS-TV. “We’re looking at everything to see how do we deal with this.”

Adams said for the first time Friday that the city was weighing the idea.

NEW YORK — As New York struggles to find housing for a wave of migrants arriving in the city, Mayor Eric Adams is seriously considering housing them on cruise ships.

The mayor’s chief of staff, Frank Carone, has spoken with leaders of Norwegian Cruise Line, a major cruise ship company, to discuss the possibility of housing asylum-seekers on one of its ships, according to someone familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. Carone stayed on one of the company’s cruise ships in Normandy, France, last month, as part of the administration’s research, the person said.

Adams, a Democrat, met with the company’s CEO, Frank Del Rio, on June 12 at a high-rise building on East 57th Street in Manhattan, according to the mayor’s detailed schedules, which were recently released through a Freedom of Information request by The New York Times.

At the time, the city had just begun to see an uptick in migrants. The city has said that more than 11,000 people have arrived from the border since May, many sent on buses by Governor Greg Abbott, Republican of Texas. Although many have a place to go, the population of the city’s main shelter system has jumped by 10,000 since mid-May, an increase of 22 percent, and grew by 1,500 in just one week this month.

Adams called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” in a series of national television interviews Sunday.

Adams said in the interview with Kramer that the Bloomberg administration had considered the idea of putting homeless families on a cruise ship in 2002, when New York City’s homeless shelter system had 36,000 people. The Bloomberg administration abandoned the idea after receiving criticism.

“If you think about a cruise ship, it’s exactly what you need,” Bloomberg said at the time. “Rooms with bathrooms that are safe, that we can afford, in a neighborhood we can use.”

Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams, said that the city had “no details to share at this time” regarding the use of cruise ships to house migrants.

“We said earlier this week that we need to reassess the whole situation, and that is why we’re discussing different ideas to see if they work,” Levy said in a statement. “This idea is part of that reassessment.”

Levy added that the mayor’s meeting with Del Rio in June “had nothing to do with asylum-seekers.”

Deborah Diamant, the director of legal affairs for the Coalition for the Homeless, said that the cruise ship idea was insulting and that it raised concerns over providing people access to transportation, food, and schools. She said it was part of a campaign by Adams, who has cleared encampments, to try to make the homeless crisis less visible.

“He’s been pushing people to the margins, and he’s been pushing people out of sight,” she said. “We’re pushing them so far here on to cruise ships — off the land and onto the water.”

Diamant said she was concerned about whether cruise ships would be accessible and safe, noting that they were known as places where the coronavirus had spread quickly.

“It just seems absurd that the city would consider cruise ships once again as a solution to the homelessness crisis,” she said. “We know what the solution is — it’s permanent affordable housing.”

Adams said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that he was not considering abandoning the city’s “right to shelter” law, which guarantees shelter for anyone who asks for it, but he said that New York must reassess how it carries out the law.

“We don’t believe we should change the ‘right to shelter’ law,” he said. “What needs to be looked at is the actual practices.”

Adams received criticism last week for raising doubts about the city’s commitment to the “right to shelter” law. The mayor said New York was facing a “breaking point” and criticized Abbott for failing to coordinate bus arrivals with the city.

A representative for Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

City officials have opened 23 emergency shelters to handle the influx of migrants. But the city recently failed to offer beds to 60 migrants who arrived at the men’s intake center on East 30th Street in Manhattan, where homeless men are assessed when they first enter the shelter system — the first major such lapse in more than a decade.

The city has previously turned to its waterways to deal with overcrowding. In 1989, when a steep increase in drug arrests filled the Rikers Island jail complex, the city used a converted British troopship as a prison barge to house inmates and docked it in the Bay Ridge neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Another floating jail barge, the Vernon C. Bain Center, is docked just north of Rikers Island. It opened in 1992 as a temporary solution and never closed.

In 2002, Bloomberg was criticized for placing homeless families in a former jail. He refused to move them, even in the face of a political storm.

That year, Bloomberg’s commissioner of homeless services, Linda I. Gibbs, toured luxury cruise liners in the Bahamas. She said at the time that the liners could be a good option for housing homeless people, but she was concerned about the cost of converting them to meet the needs of the homeless population.

“We would have to remove bars and discos, which are inappropriate for a shelter,” she said.