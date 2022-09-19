To Chief Justice Roberts: Jurist, heal thy court

Reacting to historically low opinion ratings for the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. maintains that “simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for criticizing the legitimacy of the court” (“Roberts says court will reopen to public, defends legitimacy,” Page A11, Sept. 11). However, the court’s disrepute is due to more than its radical judicial theories and disregard for public opinion.

Though Roberts can do nothing about the damage caused by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s unprecedented methods for packing the court (in blocking the nomination of Merrick Garland in the last year of the Obama administration), the conflict-of-interest questions surrounding Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, could lead the chief justice to impose the same ethics rules on justices that apply to all other federal judges.