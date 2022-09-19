Governor Baker to talk Mass. climate efforts at start of New York City Climate Week

On Monday, he’ll speak on panel at the Clinton Global Initiative’s 2022 meeting, an event held by the Clinton Foundation that is convening politics, business, and philanthropy leaders.

Governor Charlie Baker is visiting New York City to discuss Massachusetts’ efforts to take on the climate crisis and achieve net-zero emissions.

INTO THE RED: Climate and the fight of our lives

The event falls at the start of the 14th annual New York City Climate Week, an annual week of climate-focused events which coincides with the United Nations General Assembly, the largest annual gathering of world leaders.

Baker will speak as part of an 11 AM session focused on climate pledges and the obstacles to realizing them. It will also include representatives from multinational consumer goods company Unilever; logistics giant Agility; the European Commission, which is the executive of the European Union; environmental nonprofit Conservation International, Brazilian financial company BTG Pactual, automotive manufacturing company General Motors, carbon management firm Carbon Direct, and the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.

The event will be live-streamed here.

