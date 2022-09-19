Boston Pride open 24-game slate, run at Isobel Cup three-peat on Nov. 5

In Monday’s schedule release, the PHF announced that all seven member teams will play 24 games, a four-game increase over last season after the introduction of a new franchise, the Montreal Force.

The two-time defending champion Boston Pride will open the 2022-23 Premier Hockey Federation season on Nov. 5 with a rematch of last year’s Isobel Cup Final against the Connecticut Whale.

“We are excited to usher in this new era of the PHF as we launch this 2022-23 season with milestones that show our growth including a greater regular season schedule, expansion to seven teams, a historical salary cap increase, enhanced player benefits, upgraded facilities, and elevated broadcast opportunities with ESPN,” said PHF commissioner Reagan Carey.

Advertisement

The eighth season of the PHF, known as the National Women’s Hockey League from 2015-21, will include a record 84 games over 19 weeks, with each club playing 12 each home and away and playing each opponent four times. For the first time in league history, a limited number of games will be played on Friday nights, in addition to the traditional Saturday-Sunday schedule. (Boston lone Friday home tilt is scheduled for March 3 against Minnesota.)

The Pride start with consecutive home matchups at Warrior Arena against the Whale and Metropolitan Riveters (Nov. 6) before traveling to Minnesota for a two-game set on Nov. 18-19.

Boston’s first road games with the debuting Force will be Jan. 21-22 and played in Rivière-du-Loup, some four hours northeast of Montreal. The Force is spreading its inaugural slate across seven venues to “showcase professional women’s hockey across the province of Québec.”