Bruins GM Don Sweeney won’t say if a David Pastrnak deal will come together before training camp begins

Pastrnak, meeting with reporters in Boston prior to the weekend, said he wants to continue playing for the Bruins beyond this season and is confident a new deal will be completed.

“There’s never been a timetable,” said Sweeney, noting he has continued discussions with J.P. Barry, Pastrnak’s Toronto-based agent. “I know other people have tried to sort of put one on there, but that’s just not how it works.”

BUFFALO — A new deal for David Pastrnak remains a work in progress, more than two months since the start of negotiations, and general manager Don Sweeney made it sound like nothing for the star Czech winger is in the immediate offing as he spoke with the media Monday morning prior to the Bruins wrapping up their Rookie Challenge tournament.

His six-year, $40 million expiring deal, negotiated by Sweeney, was signed Sept. 14, 2017, just as training camp was about to start.

Pastrnak and his 240 career goals will be on the ice in Brighton Thursday when the Bruins varsity go through their paces under new coach Jim Montgomery.

“I’ll admit, you’d always like to have things buttoned up before you worry about entering a last year [of a contract],” said Sweeney. “But sometimes it’s just a little bit more of an organic process — we’ll continue to work on it. We’re happy to see Pasta back and ready to go.”

It does not sound like there will be a repeat of 2017, with Pastrnak, now 26, agreeing to terms on a long-term deal on the eve of training camp. He can sign for as many eight years. If he were to play out his current contract and enter unrestricted free agency next July, he would be restricted to signing for seven years with any club other than Boston.

“You never know,” said Sweeney, when posed with the question about a deal possibly being finalized in the next day or two. “Obviously, we are in communication regularly, but I just never put a timetable on it, in terms of where the process is at. We’ll try to get to the end line.”

