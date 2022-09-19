EMass boys’ soccer: An 8-point week from Bishop Feehan’s Joe Mignacca headlines Players of the Week

Alex Borkland, St. John’s Prep — A 3-0 week for the top-ranked Eagles was highlighted by strong performances from the senior captain, who netted two goals in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over BC High and dished out two assists in Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Leominster.

Bruno DeSouza, Weymouth — The junior midfielder was at the center of the action for the 6-0 Wildcats, scoring the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Braintree and tallying two goals in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Cohasset.

Cody Holbert, Marshfield — The senior forward headed home a corner kick late in the second half for the equalizer in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Hingham before scoring three goals in Thursday’s 6-2 win over North Quincy.