EMass boys’ soccer: An 8-point week from Bishop Feehan’s Joe Mignacca headlines Players of the Week

Alex Borkland, St. John’s Prep — A 3-0 week for the top-ranked Eagles was highlighted by strong performances from the senior captain, who netted two goals in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over BC High and dished out two assists in Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Leominster.
Bruno DeSouza, Weymouth — The junior midfielder was at the center of the action for the 6-0 Wildcats, scoring the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Braintree and tallying two goals in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Cohasset.
Cody Holbert, Marshfield — The senior forward headed home a corner kick late in the second half for the equalizer in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Hingham before scoring three goals in Thursday’s 6-2 win over North Quincy.
Jon Mignacca, Bishop Feehan — The senior captain scored four times in Wednesday’s 7-1 win over Cardinal Spellman, giving him six goals and two assists in three games this week and nine goals in four games this season.
Nate Morris, Archbishop Williams — The senior captain recorded two shutouts in net, stopping 12 shots in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over St. John Paul II before blanking Arlington Catholic in Friday’s 3-0 victory.
Marco Perugini, Medway — Across three wins for the Mustangs, the returning Globe All-Scholastic forward tallied five goals, including two each in Tri-Valley League victories over Millis (4-0) and Bellingham (5-0).
Josh Stanieich, North Reading — Closing in on the program’s all-time scoring record, Stanieich scored five times, highlighted by a three-goal performance in Thursday’s 5-1 Cape Ann win over Amesbury.