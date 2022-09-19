fb-pixel Skip to main content
Photos: See how the Celtics plan to honor Bill Russell on the TD Garden parquet

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated September 19, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Bill Russell passed away in July at the age of 88.Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff/file

The Celtics announced Monday that, as part of a series of tributes to the late Bill Russell, they have added the number 6 to both lanes as a way to pay homage to Russell’s dominant play in the paint.

According to the Celtics, it will mark the first time numerical text will be displayed within that area on an NBA court. Previously announced by the league, every other NBA court will display a number 6 decal on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

The legendary Russell passed away on July 31 at the age of 88.

