Photos: Saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 19, 2022, 54 minutes ago
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown rested on top of it departs Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.Gareth Cattermole/Getty
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex followed behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth IIGareth Cattermole/Pool via AP
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy departs Westminster Abbey.Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III walked behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as he left Westminster Abbey.BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
People gathered in Windsor reacted on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Flowers are seen on the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Coldstream Guards are seen ahead of State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.Marko Djurica/Pool via AP
Spain's King Felipe VI (front left) and Queen Letizia (front right) walked with Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II .Frank Augstein/Pool via AP
From left, Prince Charles, Prince George, Catherine, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attended the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II.Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP
Members of the public watched Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on a TV screen in Holyrood park in Edinburgh.Euan Cherry/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III walked with Princes Anne and Prince Harry behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London.Emilio Morenatti/Pool via AP
A piper played during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.Phil Noble/Pool via AP
Buckingham Palace household staff paid their respects during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.Carl Court/Getty Images
Members of the public cried as they watch the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.Phil Noble/Pool via AP
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried out of the Westminster Abbey in London.Hannah Mckay/Pool via AP
A guest read the order of service during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.GARETH CATTERMOLE/Pool via AP
The State Gun Carriage carried the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it made its way for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.MARC ASPLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's King Charles and Britain's Anne, Princess Royal attended the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Royal Navy soldiers marched from Westminster Hall during the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.NARIMAN EL-MOFTY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Scots Guards marched on The Mall in London during the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
A Bearer Party of The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carried the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral.Jack Hill/Pool via AP