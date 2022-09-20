‘I accidentally fell in love.’ Lil Nas X sends pizza to religious protesters outside his Boston show.

Lil Nas X faced backlash from conservative groups last year after the release of the music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which depicted a sexual encounter with Satan. When the artist caught wind of what was happening outside his Boston concert, he responded in true Lil Nas X fashion.

The “Old Town Road” singer performed at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sunday , and outside the venue, a small group of protesters gathered, holding massive signs and chanting “repent and believe.” Videos of the protest were shared on social media. Their shirts and signs indicated they were part of a Christian religious group.

Lil Nas X has always been unapologetically bold, and over the weekend in Boston, while on his Long Live Montero Tour, the Grammy-winning artist did not hold back.

“Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” he tweeted to his 7.9 million followers with a video of protesters outside the venue.

And the musician actually did have his team deliver pizza to the protesters. Then, in another tweet, Lil Nas X provided an update.

“They didn’t want the pizza, but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protesters,” he tweeted.

“It’s just pizza,” one of Lil Nas X’s team members could be heard saying in the background in the video.

“We thank you, we appreciate it, but no thank you,” one of the protesters responded. Another protester wore a shirt that read “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries,” which is a non-denominational Christian Ministry with a mission “to impact the world through radical evangelism,” according to its website.

The protesters apparently left an impression on the performer. On Monday, he jokingly tweeted that he was still thinking about the group.

“Can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy that was protesting my concert last night,” Lil Nas X said. “I just know we had a connection. I miss him so much man. I’m nothing without him.”

And at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the singer tweeted a headline from Entertainment Weekly, apparently amused.

“Lil Nas X sends pizza to religious protesters at his show, then falls in love with one of them,” the headline in the tweet read.

That about sums it up.

