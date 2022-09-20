Greater Boston housing market cooled off in August

The region’s housing market continued to show signs of cooling off in August, with sales of both single-family houses and condos down compared with the same month last year, and price growth slowing. The median price for a single-family home in 64 communities tracked by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors was $825,000 — up 5.8 percent from August 2021 — while condos climbed 2.8 percent to $652,950. The number of homes sold dipped 7.1 percent to their lowest level for August in a decade, while condo sales fell 25 percent. Rising interest rates have eroded purchase power for homebuyers, which is prompting some to put their search on hold and giving those who remain in the market more time to shop around. But inventory remains historically tight, with new listings down double-digits for both single-family houses and condos, which is keeping prices from declining significantly, at least for the time being. — TIM LOGAN

MANUFACTURING

Thermo Fisher opens $160m plant in Chelmsford

For the second time in less than a month, Waltham-based Thermo Fisher Scientific has opened a new manufacturing plant in the state. Thermo Fisher, the largest Massachusetts company by stock market value, at more than $208 billion, on Tuesday opened the plant in Chelmsford. The $160 million, 85,000-square-foot building will help meet growing demand for the biological materials needed to produce vaccines and treatments for cancer and other diseases. Thermo Fisher, a laboratory equipment supplier, said the new site is part of its $650 million, multiyear investment to expand bioprocessing production. On Aug. 24, the company opened a 300,000-square-foot plant in Plainville that will develop, test, and manufacture “viral vectors.” Those are viruses modified to carry a normal functioning gene into cells to replace a defective gene causing an inherited disease. When fully staffed, the Chelmsford site will employ up to 250 people. The plant is part of Thermo Fisher’s global bioprocessing supply network that spans across 100 countries. Thermo Fishers says the company helped produce more than 12 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses during the pandemic. The firm employs more than 3,500 people in Massachusetts at more than 15 sites. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

CONSUMER PROTECTION

Debt collection company settles lawsuit with Mass. AG

A national debt collection company has agreed to a $12 million settlement with Attorney General Maura Healey to resolve allegations of illegal debt buying and debt collection practices, according to a press release and documents filed in Suffolk Superior Court. The settlement is a result of an investigation by the attorney general’s office into allegations that Encore Capital Group Inc., based in California, and several of its subsidiaries engaged in illegal practices. According to the attorney general’s office, those companies collected on debts without sufficient proof that the debts were valid and accurate, used misleading collection tactics to obtain payments from consumers experiencing financial hardship, made repeated and harassing debt collection calls, failed to prevent its collection law firm from using falsified information about the existence of lawsuits and judgments, and attempted to collect debts that were beyond the statute of limitations or “time-barred.” The attorney general’s office identified the subsidiaries as Atlantic Credit and Finance, Midland Funding, and Midland Credit Management. The companies are required to pay $4.5 million, which includes restitution for thousands of Massachusetts consumers, and to “reform their debt collection practices,” the attorney general’s office said. The companies will also cease to collect on debts totaling about $7.5 million, the attorney general’s office said. The companies deny the allegations of unlawful conduct but said they agreed to the settlement “for purposes and compromise and settlement.” — SEAN P. MURPHY

INSURANCE

In a trial run, John Hancock offers new cancer-detection test to members

John Hancock said on Tuesday that it has become the first life insurance carrier to offer members access to a multi-cancer early detection test produced by Grail, a California-based biotech. The Boston-based life insurer said it is subsidizing the cost of using Grail’s Galleri test for nearly 10,000 participants in its wellness program, known as Vitality, which provides incentives to members for making healthy lifestyle choices. Brooks Tingle, president of John Hancock Insurance, said some participants will have free access to Galleri tests while others will get a 50 percent discount on the $950 retail price. The test looks for the DNA of cancer cells in a patient’s blood and is described as a way to detect a wide range of cancers that aren’t picked up in regular screenings such as mammograms or colonoscopies. This will be a test run for John Hancock, Tingle said. But the company, a division of Manulife Financial Corp., ultimately wants to roll out the tests to all its Vitality members. “It’s only a matter of when and how many, not if, customers’ lives are saved by this early detection,” Tingle said. — JON CHESTO

TECHNOLOGY

Iron Mountain details five-year growth plan

Iron Mountain on Tuesday laid out plans to increase its revenue from $4.5 billion last year to more than $7 billion in 2026 by seeking more business for its data centers and IT asset management service. Dubbed “Project Matterhorn,” the Boston company’s plan will allocate 16 percent of its revenue to capital spending through 2026, up from 12 percent over the past four years. It will also reduce the amount the company pays out as dividends to mid-60s percent of its revenue, down from 70 percent to 80 percent it paid out in recent years. ”Starting with Matterhorn, what you’re going to see is the programs that we’ve put in place over the last few quarters that allow us to have the confidence that we’re going to maintain a 10 percent compound annual growth rate through 2026 and beyond,” chief executive Bill Meaney said at an investor meeting on Tuesday. Iron Mountain’s stock dropped 10 percent after the plan was unveiled but is still up 20 percent over the past year. — AARON PRESSMAN

SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube takes on TikTok’s model by plugging ads into Shorts videos

YouTube is fighting back against TikTok using the video giant’s key advantage: money. On Tuesday, YouTube announced plans to share advertising sales with creators of Shorts, its bite-sized video feature. Unlike on YouTube’s main site, the new program will compensate creators using a pool of funds that’s similar to the way that TikTok pays its popular stars. YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, is facing competition from TikTok for both young viewers and the online stars that made the video platform a commercial success. Like Instagram, YouTube has responded to TikTok with mimicry. In 2020, YouTube introduced Shorts, a format for vertical videos that it has increasingly promoted in the company’s app. Earlier this year, YouTube disclosed that Shorts had over 1.5 billion monthly viewers and told investors that it would bring ads to the format. Last year, YouTube reported more than $28 billion in ad sales, before creator payouts. Yet growth has slowed this year, which analysts attribute to Apple Inc.’s restriction on ad targeting and TikTok’s rise. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS