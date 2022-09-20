Judge OKs Utah-based company’s $76M bid to buy Jay Peak

A federal judge has approved a Utah-based resort company’s $76 million bid to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was at the center of a financial scandal involving its former owner and president.

Pacific Group Resorts, which owns five ski areas, last week won the auction to buy Jay Peak. A federal judge in Miami approved the bid on Friday.

Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros, former president William Stenger and an adviser to Quiros were sentenced this spring to federal prison for their roles in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program.