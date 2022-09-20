Maine paper mill damaged by 2020 blast to close for good

JAY, Maine — A paper mill that was site of an explosion in 2020 is going to close in the new year, leaving 230 workers without jobs, the company said Tuesday.

The Pixelle Specialty Solutions mill lost its ability to produce pulp but continued to operate a pair of paper machines after the explosion. The mill will close in the first quarter of 2023.

“Economic forces beyond our control have combined to make profitable operations at the mill unsustainable,” Timothy Hess, president and CEO of Pennsylvania-based Pixelle, said in a statement.