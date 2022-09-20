Carbone’s sauces, now on a shelf near you

Carbone, a Michelin-starred Italian-American restaurant in New York City (where reservations are hard to come by), is jarring its pasta sauces. The assortment — a line of six classic red sauces — has recently hit local supermarket shelves. Using only fresh ingredients — peak-season whole Italian tomatoes, tomato puree, olive oil, garlic, onions, herbs, and spices — the sauces are produced in small batches and simmered slowly.

Carbone’s culinary team developed the recipes over time so that the jarred sauces are refined and of the same caliber as the ones served in the Manhattan restaurant and their outposts in other cities owned by The Major Food Group, the company that runs Contessa on Newbury Street. Among the varieties is a chunky marinara; a rich tomato basil sauce laced with oregano and flecks of basil; and a creamier but still textured roasted garlic sauce that is garlicky but not overpowering. Another, arrabbiata, is lightly spicy from crushed red pepper flakes. These are well worth keeping on hand and will elevate spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, eggplant Parmesan, seafood puttanesca, or any red sauce dishes ($8.99 to $9.99 for 24 ounces).