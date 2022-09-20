Recipe: Toss pomegranate arils (seeds) with lentils and garnish with mint and feta for the Jewish New Year

Serves 6

Lentils paired with sweet and tart pomegranate arils (seeds) is a fine start to the Jewish New Year. Pomegranates are symbolic on Rosh Hashanah because the fruit is said to contain 613 arils, each representing one of the 613 commandments of the Torah. For the lentil salad, add tiny bits of crunchy radishes and cherry tomatoes, and set the lentils on a bed of arugula with mint and salty feta. The stars of this show are tiny black lentils, also called Beluga lentils, which take less than half an hour to cook. They are kin to French green lentils. Both have an intense earthy flavor and hold their shape when cooked (unlike brown or red lentils, which can disintegrate). Start by making quick-pickled onions in the microwave, let them cool briefly, and turn them into a salad dressing. Add the dressing to warm, cooked lentils, and give them time to soak up all the flavors as they cool. Assemble the salad on a platter, starting with handfuls of arugula. Pile on the lentils and arrange the garnishes around and on top for a festive, colorful presentation.

DRESSING

6 tablespoons white wine vinegar 3 tablespoons water 3 tablespoons sugar ½ teaspoon salt ½ large red onion, finely chopped 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 6 tablespoons olive oil Black pepper, to taste

1. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Cover the bowl with a paper towel. Microwave on high for 2 minutes. Remove and stir to dissolve the sugar and salt.

2. Stir the onion into the vinegar mixture. Microwave for 1 minute more. Let stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes, or until the liquid is lukewarm.

3. Gradually whisk the mustard, oil, and pepper into the vinegar mixture. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

LENTILS

2 cups small black Beluga lentils 6 cups water 1¼ teaspoons salt 1 pomegranate (or about 1 cup pomegranate arils) 3 large handfuls baby arugula ½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved 3 large radishes, trimmed and coarsely chopped Handful fresh mint leaves, torn if large 3 ounces feta, crumbled

1. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the lentils, water, and salt to a boil. Lower the heat to maintain a steady simmer. Set the lid on slightly askew. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender but still hold their shape.

2. Drain in a large strainer and transfer to a bowl. Stir the dressing into the lentils. Leave to cool to room temperature.

3. Cut the pomegranate in half along the equator. Hold one half over a bowl, and with a large spoon, tap forcefully all around the pomegranate skin so the arils fall into the bowl. If the arils do not fall out, tap harder. Repeat with the other half. It's OK if some of the pith drops into the bowl.

4. Fill the bowl with cold water to cover the arils. With your hand, swish them around to separate them from the pith, which will float to the top. Remove the pith and drain the arils in a fine-meshed strainer. Stir half the pomegranate arils into the lentils.

5. On a serving platter, arrange the arugula. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the lentils to the greens. There may be a little excess dressing in the bottom of the bowl, depending on how much the lentils have absorbed. Arrange the remaining pomegranate arils, tomatoes, radishes, and mint on the platter. Sprinkle with feta.

Sally Pasley Vargas