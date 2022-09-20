fb-pixel Skip to main content
VEGETARIAN DISHES TO CELEBRATE ROSH HASHANAH

Recipe: With tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, and eggplant, the Spanish stew, samfaina, hits all the right notes

By Ted Weesner Globe Correspondent,Updated September 20, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Samfaina (Spanish Vegetable Stew).Sheryl Julian

Serves 8 as an appetizer or sauce, 6 as a main course

For Rosh Hashanah, the bumper crop harvest of tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, and eggplant can be put to sublime use by way of Spain. Samfaina is a jammy, one might say, orchestral, cousin to France's ratatouille. The word samfaina, in fact, can be traced to the Latin word, symphoniia (symphony). Samfaina sports great versatility. It can be spooned onto toast or challah, used as sauce for a pizza, pasta, or beans, or served hot beside fish, chicken, and rabbit. Recently, I cubed tofu and cooked it in samfaina for my vegetarian wife as a friend and I supped on the classic version made with salt cod. It hit all the right notes.

¼cup olive oil
2 onions, chopped
Salt and black pepper, to taste
5cloves garlic, chopped
2 red or green bell peppers, cored, seeded, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2medium eggplant or 5 Japanese eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1small zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2large field tomatoes or 3 plum tomatoes, grated, or 1 can (14 ounces) ground tomatoes

1. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium-low heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onions and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cover the pan, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, or until they soften. Add the garlic and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes more.

2. Add the bell peppers, eggplant, and zucchini. Stir well. Cover the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

3. Add the tomatoes, taste for seasoning, and add more salt and black pepper, if you like. Turn the heat to medium-high. Simmer, uncovered, stirring often, for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the liquid in the pan evaporates and the mixture is jammy.

Ted Weesner

