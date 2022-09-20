Boston University campus suffers ‘major’ power outage

Boston University suffered a major power outage on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Power had been restored to parts of the campus by 7:15 p.m., but it would be several hours before full power is restored, BU campus police tweeted.

The outage began around 5:30 p.m., according to Colin Riley, a spokesman for the university. Riley said phone lines in the area were also down, and that the cause of the outage was likely a “transmission problem” with Eversource.