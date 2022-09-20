fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston University campus suffers ‘major’ power outage

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated September 20, 2022, 38 minutes ago

Boston University suffered a major power outage on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Power had been restored to parts of the campus by 7:15 p.m., but it would be several hours before full power is restored, BU campus police tweeted.

The outage began around 5:30 p.m., according to Colin Riley, a spokesman for the university. Riley said phone lines in the area were also down, and that the cause of the outage was likely a “transmission problem” with Eversource.

“We’re aware of the outages in the area and are working as quickly as safely possible on restoration, and are in coordination with BU,” said Eversource spokesman William Hinkle.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

