Can dogs help people stay sober?

He was one of the first doctors in Massachusetts to be certified to prescribe Suboxone, which helps those addicted to opioids, and, as an innovative practitioner, he has continuously searched for new ways to treat a disease that struggles to get enough attention and funding.

Dr. Mike Hamrock, a primary care and addiction medicine physician at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, has been treating people in recovery for more than 20 years.

Dr. Mike Hamrock, with Sawyer, an 11-month-old golden retriever who will help residents at a sober house in Taunton with their recovery. "I don’t look at using dogs as a gimmick, or a PR stunt, but as genuine treatment that targets risk factors," Hamrock said.

He estimates that, over the years, he has treated about 50,000 patients who battled addiction.

“I learn by listening to my patients,” he said. “I know their kids’ names, their pets’ names. What’s impacting their lives.”

After a while, he began to notice something about his patients, a discernible pattern that seemed more than anecdotal: Those with dogs fared better and had fewer relapses than those who didn’t. They went to meetings more often. They stayed with the program more consistently.

To Hamrock, it made sense.

“Over the years, my patients explained how much their dogs meant to their physical and their mental health,” he said. “The dogs add stability. They give their owners a sense of responsibility and accountability. A sense of purpose. And the dog provides unconditional love. I don’t look at using dogs as a gimmick, or a PR stunt, but as genuine treatment that targets risk factors. They help with stress.”

Going to 12-step meetings helps. Having a sponsor helps. Spirituality helps.

Why wouldn’t a lovable dog?

Mike Hamrock has seen the future of this variation on recovery treatment, and it’s an 11-month-old golden retriever named Sawyer.

In his campaign to add dogs to the recovery treatment regimen, Hamrock found able and willing partners in Pauline Hoegler, a registered nurse whose Walpole-based nonprofit Golden Opportunities for Independence trains golden retrievers for people with disabilities, and Kevin Stevens, the former NHL star and Boston College standout from Pembroke who now works to help those in recovery.

They have styled their Dog Ownership Enhancing Recovery pilot program as the first of its kind, hoping to use it as a model across Massachusetts and beyond.

A sober house in Taunton was chosen for the first big test. To see if it would fly, some months ago, they brought a then-7-month-old Sawyer to the house, known as Barracks 22.

Stevens won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins then saw his life spiral out of control after an injury left him addicted to opioids. After his arrest for dealing oxycodone in 2016, Stevens got sober and decided to dedicate his life to helping others do the same, creating his nonprofit Power Forward.

Stevens watched in amazement as Sawyer introduced himself to the men at Barracks 22.

“Sawyer just knew what to do,” Stevens said. “It was completely intuitive.”

Hoegler said Sawyer was trained to lean in and offer comfort, but that he has a natural inclination to do so.

“I breed a specific blood line,” she said, “because they intrinsically do this.”

Sawyer went up to each man individually, leaning in so they could pat him, putting his head on the laps of those seated. He stayed as long, or as little, as it seemed each person needed, before moving onto the next.

“They’ve been calling every day since,” Hamrock said, “asking when Sawyer’s coming back.”

That day has arrived. Sawyer will report for duty at Barracks 22 on Wednesday. He is, Hamrock said, “a guide on a restorative journey.”

As Hamrock noted, this isn’t a gimmick. Kelli Wilson, CEO of Power Forward and Kevin Stevens’ sister, said the plan is to follow Sawyer’s interactions with those in recovery at Barracks 22, to empirically determine whether the approach works and can be applied to sober homes nationwide.

“This program is going to be monitored for its efficacy and strictly observed so that the results can be reported by Dr. Hamrock to his colleagues across the country,” said Wilson. “We plan to publish the results in peer-reviewed medical journals.”

For now, it’s puppy steps. One day at a time.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.