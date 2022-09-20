City offers training on helping those experiencing emotional distress

Melrose has taken a new step to promote mental health in the community.

This fall and winter, the city is offering free Mental Health First Aid training courses. Open to anyone 18 and over who lives or works in Melrose, the classes are intended to provide community members with the skills to better support friends, neighbors, and loved ones experiencing emotional distress.

Mental Health First Aid is a nationally recognized program that teaches participants how to identify, understand, and respond to mental health and substance use problems, officials said.