Cohasset, Marshfield offering COVID booster clinics

The Cohasset Board of Health is giving the latest COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna at the town’s senior center on four dates in November: 1, 3, 8, and 10.
Meanwhile down the coast, the town of Marshfield is reopening its vaccine clinic at the Marshfield Fairgrounds for all COVID-19 shots.
The Cohasset booster clinics are open to anyone 18 or older who has received their primary COVID vaccine series more than two months ago. The clinics will be held at Willcutt Commons, 91 Sohier Ave., and appointments are required.
Registration information is available from Public Health Nurse Mary Goodwin at mgoodwin@cohassetma.org or 781-383-4100, ext. 5130.
Advertisement
Goodwin said you do not have to live or work in Cohasset to schedule an appointment, and the clinic can accommodate 100 people in a two-hour period.
The clinic at the Marshfield Fairgrounds (Gate A) is operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. All types of the COVID-19 vaccine are available, including the new boosters and shots for children 5 and older. Appointments are required and can be made at www.marshfieldcares.com. All Massachusetts residents can attend.
The new booster shots were authorized at the end of August and are effective against new variants of the virus.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.