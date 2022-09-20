Cohasset, Marshfield offering COVID booster clinics

The Cohasset Board of Health is giving the latest COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna at the town’s senior center on four dates in November: 1, 3, 8, and 10.

Meanwhile down the coast, the town of Marshfield is reopening its vaccine clinic at the Marshfield Fairgrounds for all COVID-19 shots.

The Cohasset booster clinics are open to anyone 18 or older who has received their primary COVID vaccine series more than two months ago. The clinics will be held at Willcutt Commons, 91 Sohier Ave., and appointments are required.