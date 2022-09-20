Daughter coordinates dental hygiene drive to honor her father

Brittany Francis is honoring her father’s memory by collecting more than 1,000 dental hygiene products to donate to the Marshfield Food Pantry.
Richard L. Tellier, who died Aug. 21, had lived in Marshfield with his family for 35 years, and was passionate about helping people in need, Francis said. She plans to deliver the toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss on Sept. 25 — her parents’ wedding anniversary.
She said she chose dental hygiene products because personal care items are in high demand for people in need, but often overlooked when people donate to a food pantry.
“Donated dental hygiene products can make a big difference, especially for people who may not get to the dentist very often,” she said.
Francis is a teacher at Milestones Day School and Transition Program in Waltham, where she teaches students ages 18 to 22. Her students participated in the donation drive, which she called “Share a Smile.”
This isn’t the first time she organized something special for a family member. In 2018, she went on social media to get people to send her grandfather — Irving Davis of Hingham — 101 cards for his 101st birthday.
