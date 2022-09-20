Escalator taken out of service at Orange Line Massachusetts Avenue station

An escalator was taken out of service Tuesday at the Orange Line Massachusetts Avenue MBTA station after it started to produce smoke, transit officials said.
A transit worker reported the smoke at around 4:45 p.m., said Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, in an e-mail.
“Because some smoke was observed emanating from the escalator, the unit was taken out of service, Pesaturo said. “There was no fire nor injuries.”
A preliminary investigation indicates a “motor overheated,” Pesaturo said in a follow up statement.
The mishap was reported one day after the Orange Line reopened after a 30-day shutdown to make critical repairs.
The MBTA has had issues with escalators in the past.
In September 2021, nine people were taken to area hospitals after an escalator malfunctioned at Back Bay Station and reversed.
