Escalator taken out of service at Orange Line Massachusetts Avenue station

An escalator was taken out of service Tuesday at the Orange Line Massachusetts Avenue MBTA station after it started to produce smoke, transit officials said.

A transit worker reported the smoke at around 4:45 p.m., said Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, in an e-mail.

“Because some smoke was observed emanating from the escalator, the unit was taken out of service, Pesaturo said. “There was no fire nor injuries.”