A former dispatcher, now he’s the chief of police

She couldn’t wait for an ambulance to whisk her away to doctors and nurses at the maternity ward.

Chris Conrad’s mother gave birth to him in a hurry. There wasn’t enough time to get to the hospital.

ASHBURNHAM — You could almost say he was born to be a cop.

“The police brought me to life,’’ he said of his birth, three months premature. “It sounds like a far-fetched story. But it’s true. And then, over the years, having the medical problems that I had, the police were always at our house. The first responders.’’

And so, it seemed that the trajectory of his life was established early.

“I always wanted to be a police officer,’’ he told me when I sat with him in his office here the other day. “That’s all I ever wanted to do.’’

And so, he set a course. And kept his nose clean. He kept his eyes locked on the future.

“I never even had a speeding ticket,’’ he said. “Because if you have a speeding ticket you can’t be a cop. So, I always kept clean. I never got into the partying. I never got into drugs or any of that stuff.

“Because there was always that thought: You can’t do anything like that because you won’t make it as a cop if you do.’’

And that focus, that determination, that single-minded focus explains why this former part-time dispatcher at the Ashburnham Police Department now wears the chief’s uniform, the leader of a 17-officer department in this town of 6,300 in north-central Massachusetts.

“He just always had that goal and nothing was going to keep him from it,’’ said Susan Brennan, who works at the Police Department here as the dispatch supervisor. “You could just see it in him. For other people it’s just a job. It’s more than a job for him.

“It’s like he’s an old soul. He was that way when he was young.’’

Chief Chris Conrad worked in his office.

He’s still young, just 43.

Conrad grew up in South Windsor, Conn., 11 miles north of Hartford. He was a student who collected marks of Bs and Cs, and balked at the idea of college.

“But I knew I had to,’’ he said. “And it was one of those things where if I didn’t go back to school, I wasn’t going to do it. So, I found Anna Maria (College) and went into criminal justice.’’

His friends would describe him as strait-laced. And driven.

As a college freshman, he joined his local fire department to earn the precious and essential experience that comes with emergency situations.

“I just wanted to get in the field to see what it’s like to go on emergency calls,’’ he said. ‘Because you don’t know how you’re going to react or what you’re going to see.’’

As he learned his craft, he took side jobs. He worked for two years as a radio DJ in Hartford, playing alternative rock from bands like The Black Keys, Oasis, Cage the Elephant, and Foo Fighters.

“The only show I could do was 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. because I’d work until 11 and then drive down there, do my show, come back, go to bed and get up for my shift,’’ he recalled. “I did it for two years.’’

Meantime, his real job came calling. When he became a supervisor, he couldn’t just drop things and head for Hartford and the microphone. So, he signed off. And stuck to police work.

He was determined to make it work.

“The question always was: Do I have the toughness for it?’’ he told me, recalling those early years. “I’m a small guy — 5-foot-6. I weigh 140 pounds. I’m still the same size. The persona of this job is of a big strong guy. Can I handle it physically? Can I handle it mentally?’’

The answers to those questions would come on the job.

“It’s been on my mind throughout my career,’’ he said. “I’ve been in the most fights than anybody because people challenge you because they think you’re not going to do anything.”

But it didn’t stop him.

“I was the kid who never got into fights,’’ he said. “I got along with everybody. And now you’re the guy who’s telling people what to do. And people want to fight you. So that’s a hard mental thing to deal with when I’m such a personable person.

“How do you change that? Oh, ‘OK, now this guy is going to try to fight me.’It’s more common than you think. I mean I was in a pretty good fight a month ago. I was just there to back a guy up. And, before you knew it, this guy is pulling a knife. I’ve got a picture of him. And we were calling for help.’’

He’d been there before. Had to deal with bad guys and bullies. He learned how to defuse explosive situations. He learned how to engage when other options evaporated.

And now he’s learned what life is like at the top of the department where he’s honed his craft.

“It’s not a job,’’ he told me. “It’s a way of life. Everybody watches you. People will tell me: ‘I saw your daughter’s tricycle was in the front yard.’

“They watch everything you do. And it’s not ill-intentioned. It’s just that’s the way some people have a conversation with you. ‘Oh, I saw you had your GTO out yesterday.’ I didn’t even know you knew where I live. But it’s a way for someone to connect. So I don’t see it as a bad thing.’’

No, it comes with the job. It’s part of life when you wear a gold badge and the chief emblem on your collar.

He said his wife, Ellen — a trained emergency medical technician — has adapted to being married to this town’s top cop.

“She’s seen me become sergeant and a lieutenant,’’ he said. “She’s proud of me. She got me this necklace. It’s got our kids’ name on the back. It says “chief.’’

She gave him a similar gift when he was promoted to lieutenant.

“It said, ‘Be safety.’ Because my kids were young and they didn’t know how to say ‘safe.’ So they’d say, ‘Be safety.’ So she had it embroidered for me,’’ he said.

It reminds him that he’s not only the chief of police. He’s also dad to his 9-year-old daughter, Kadie, and to his 7-year-old son Chase.

“I’m happy that we have such a good department,’’ he told me. “These guys trained me. These guys are proud, too. They say, ‘I remember when I trained you. You were a 22-year-old kid in college and now look at you. You’re my boss.’’’

And the chief of police, the guy who after 22 years as a part-time dispatcher, a full-time cop, a sergeant, and a lieutenant, is now the top cop.

“Twenty-two years later, no one can really say that. It’s neat. I’m happy about it.’’

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.