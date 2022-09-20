Four Mass. schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

National Blue Ribbon Schools are public and non-public K-12 schools recognized for overall academic achievements or progress in closing achievement gaps. It also “affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for — and attaining — exemplary achievement,” according to a statement from the education agency said.

Luther Conant School in the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District; Edith C. Baker Elementary School in the Public Schools of Brookline; Mount Alvernia Academy, a Catholic school in Chestnut Hill; and Pioneer Charter School of Science II in Saugus were among the 297 schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children,” Cardona said in the statement. “Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

This year marks the National Blue Ribbon Schools’ 39th cohort, and up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

